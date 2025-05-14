Charli D'Amelio Celebrates 21st Birthday in Red Mini Dress During Boozy Night Out: Photos
TikTok star Charli D’Amelio finally turned 21 years old on May 1 — later posting about her boozy celebrations to Instagram on Monday, May 12.
D’Amelio’s series of birthday snaps showcased her in a red, skintight mini dress. The front of her bodycon fit was designed with a corset that was tightly tied with thick black ribbon to match the dress’ black straps.
The star’s glam was minimal chic, and she wore black platinum high heels to finish off the look.
Charli D'Amelio Turns 21 Years Old
D’Amelio was all smiles as she was surrounded by friends for a close-knit party. The sensation took plenty of mirror selfies in the bathroom to show off her sizzling look.
At one point in the night, the dancer and her friends enjoyed a heaping amount of Wingstop as well as a cute birthday cake with images of red wine on the white fondant.
Just one day after her birthday, D’Amelio shared a video on Instagram of fans singing her the “Happy Birthday” song. As she listened to her supporters with tears in her eyes, she smiled to show her genuine appreciation.
The TikTok star was given multiple birthday celebrations, as her video also showed her partying with a group of friends at a relaxed, intimate gathering inside an apartment. One gal pal made her a scrapbook, which made D’Amelio cry, while others made sure the dancer had plenty of alcohol by creating her a cake full of nips.
Charli D'Amelio and Ice Spice Link Up
Amid her 21st birthday celebrations, D’Amelio shared photos of herself with rapper Ice Spice, captioning her Instagram post, “The friendship you didn’t see coming.”
The two stars appeared to be creating content for their collaboration with luxury brand Kate Spade New York. While Ice Spice rocked her iconic red locks, D’Amelio sported her black, shoulder-length hair. Both celebs wore mini skirts and were friendly toward each other during their photoshoot.
“The duo I didn’t know I needed,” commented a shocked fan in her Insta post.
“Iconic duo if you ask us,” agreed another.
Charli D'Amelio Stars in Broadway's '& Juliet'
Though D’Amelio took time away from her busy schedule to celebrate her milestone birthday, she still holds an active role in Broadway’s & Juliet, a romantic drama with a playtime that lasts until September.
The success and extension of the play prompted the star to express how much she has enjoyed her role as Charmion.
“Performing in & Juliet has truly been a career highlight for me,” she said in a statement. “I’m having so much fun every night, and getting to dance my heart out on stage with such talented performers is a dream come true. I’m so happy I can extend my stay at the Sondheim Theatre.”