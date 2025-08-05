CELEBRITY STYLE AND FASHION NEWS Charli XCX Flashes Her Butt in Sultry Wet Ensemble for Sneaker Campaign: Photos Source: @charli_xcx/Instagram Charli XCX exposed her butt in a drenched outfit while modeling Converse sneakers. Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Aug. 5 2025, Published 5:03 p.m. ET

Charli XCX gave fans a "360" view of her fit figure. The pop star, 33, bared her backside in a wet look during a Converse photoshoot on Tuesday, August 5.

Source: @charli_xcx/Instagram Charli XCX clutched her butt in a skimpy thong.

Charli turned around and exposed her buttcheeks in a pink thong, layered with a drenched long-sleeve frock. In one photo, she sat in front of her trailer in a see-through white slip dress that flashed her undergarments underneath. She paired the revealing look with black-and-white sneakers, pink barrettes and a coffee in hand. The "360" singer modeled Converse sneakers in an ethereal set covered with fake snow and trees. She leaned over a rock and pretended to tie her shoe, with her long black locks flowing behind her. In one photo, she sat on the ground with nothing but three sparklers behind her.

Charli XCX's Converse Sneaker Collaboration

Source: @charli_xcx/Instagram Charli XCX almost exposed her underwear in a transparent dress.

Charli released a limited-edition sneaker drop with the brand, which is only available through Thursday, August 7. The personalized collection features details inspired by her Brat album, including 2D trompe l’oeil-inspired distressed prints and ankle patches. The Custom Chuck Taylor All Star Charli XCX by You offers two outsole graphics: "BRAT" or "PARTY GIRL." Fans can also pick from five color options and three ankle patches. A lock and key charm with "Brat" on it is attached to each pair. "My partygirl shoe is available nowwwwww!!!! in 5 cute colours <3 go get themmmm! #teamconverse @converse," she captioned her Instagram post, which received over 210,000 likes in just four hours.

Source: @charli_xcx/Instagram Charli XCX partnered with Converse on a sneaker collection.

Charli — who has worn the "same pair of Converse" for 10 years — resonates with the distressed aesthetic of the campaign in particular. "I think the collection is reflective of my current style because it’s customizable — everyone can make it their own," she explained to an outlet. "If you want to take off the charms, you can. If you want to go over the printed rips and distressed marks by really destroying them and cutting holes into the fabric — you can. I don’t have to do it all for you, haha. I like that people can destroy the shoe on their own terms if they want to."

Source: @charli_xcx/Instagram Charli XCX's new sneakers are inspired by 'Brat.'