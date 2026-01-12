or
Charli XCX Poses Topless Ahead of 2026 Golden Globes: See the Spicy Photos

Source: @charli_xcx/Instagram

Charli XCX posed topless as she got ready for the 2026 Golden Globes.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 12 2026, Published 5:08 p.m. ET

Charli XCX didn’t wait until she got dressed up before snapping photos for social media.

The “Boom Clap” artist, 33, posed topless, donning solely a black thong and corset around her waist, before the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 11.

Charli covered her chest with a black Saint Laurent clutch as she glanced off to the side. She accessorized with a stack of diamond necklaces and large black sunglasses.

Source: @charli_xcx/Instagram

Charli XCX posed half-naked before the Golden Globes.

In another photo, the star turned to the side, posing in front of a curtain in her room, as she flaunted her curves. She shared several behind-the-scenes snaps while she got ready, whether getting her hair styled, "cheersing" champagne with her team or getting her lips touched up.

“Golden globesssssss (djorli fans rise!),” the “360” singer captioned her photo dump.

Charli XCX Stunned in a Luxe Gown for 2026 Golden Globes

Source: @charli_xcx/Instagram

Charli XCX was a presenter at the Golden Globes.

For the awards show, Charli stunned in an off-the-shoulder gown with a black feathered bodice and oversized bow at the waist. Her longtime stylist Chris Horan styled the Saint Laurent ensemble for her Golden Globes debut. She wore her hair in loose waves and parted her long locks to the side.

“Our reference was Cher. There's a really beautiful photograph of her taken back in the ‘90s in one of these perfect offset moments. I believe it was on set from one of her films,” her hairstylist Matt Benns told an outlet. “Her hair is the reference, though a little less bouncy — this year the blowout is back and coming with a vengeance.”

Source: @charli_xcx/Instagram

Charli XCX posted behind-the-scenes snaps before the Golden Globes.

Later in the evening, Charli and Stranger Things star Joe Keery presented the award for Best Song Motion Picture to “Golden” from K-pop Demon Hunters.

Charli XCX Is 'Enjoying' Her 'Acting Journey'

Source: @charli_xcx/Instagram

Charli XCX wore Saint Laurent to the Golden Globes.

Although Charli is known for her music, she previously spoke about wanting to break into acting.

“I am really enjoying my acting journey,” said the singer, who starred in 100 Nights of Here and Erupcja. “I feel very, very inspired at the moment in that field, I feel unbelievably creative, and I only ever want to do things that inspire me and make me feel energized.”

Charli XCX is exploring her acting career.

She added, “I’m very interested in wherever possible of trying to grow things myself from the ground up. I’m sort of building things with my network of friends and directors that I admire and things like that. Whatever kind of creative project I’m working on, I always prefer when the initial spark is coming from like me and my fellow collaborators rather than sort of like outsourcing, you know what I mean? I try and go and find material myself, basically.”

