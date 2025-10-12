or
Charli XCX Shades Taylor Swift During 'SNL' Appearance With Response to Drug Diss

photo of Charli XCX and Taylor Swift
Source: mega

The girls are feuding!

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 12 2025, Published 3:22 p.m. ET

Charli XCX fueled the fire between her and Taylor Swift during an appearance on Saturday Night Live. The famed party girl took the stage during Role Model’s performance for “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out.”

Role Model used Charli as their “Sally” for their hit song, which has seen stars like Hilary Duff and Kate Hudson play the role in previous performances from the music group.

Did Charli XCX Shade Taylor Swift?

Source: @xcxsource/X

The DJ wore a shirt that fans believe was a diss toward Taylor Swift.

When the “Von dutch” singer appeared on stage, she rocked a black T-shirt with the words “Max’s Kansas City.”

While the shirt’s wording may have been a nod to Role Model’s album “Kansas Anymore,” music fans couldn’t help but connect it to Swift, whose fiancé, Travis Kelce, plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.

“TWO 4 ONE,” commented one TikTok user on a video discussing how Charli managed to pull off shading Swift while representing the band she performed with on SNL.

“We love double entendres,” agreed another.

“The concept of Charli XCX being Sally on Saturday Night Live tonight… in a Kansas City shirt. Wow!” said a third.

Taylor Swift Sings About Charli XCX in Song 'Actually Romantic'

photo of Taylor Swift sang about Charli XCX calling her 'boring'
Source: mega

Taylor Swift sang about Charli XCX calling her 'boring.'

The BRAT icon’s apparent dig at Swift comes after the pop star is presumed to have written lyrics about Charli in her hit song “Actually Romantic” from her album The Life of a Showgirl.

“I heard you call me ‘Boring Barbie’ when the coke’s got you brave,” the 14-time Grammy winner sings in her new song.

Taylor Swift Calls Out Charli XCX for Taking Drugs

photo of Taylor Swift called out Charli XCX for doing cocaine in her song 'Actually Romantic'
Source: mega

Taylor Swift called out Charli XCX for doing cocaine in her song 'Actually Romantic.'

Swift not only quoted an apparent diss from Charli, but she also slammed the DJ for her alleged drug use. In her song “365,” Charli sings, “Should we do a little key? / Should we have a little line?” Her lyrical creativity has since fueled ongoing speculation of her doing cocaine.

She also released a vinyl for her BRAT album, featuring loose white powder. As the vinyl spins, the powder shuffles around inside its enclosure on top of the disc.

Taylor Swift and Charli XCX Were Once Friends

photo of The two musicians were friends before Charli XCX began hanging out with Taylor Swift's ex
Source: mega

The two musicians were friends before Charli XCX began hanging out with Taylor Swift's ex.

The two singers have had a friendship in the past, with Charli opening for Swift on her Reputation tour in 2018. The “Wood” artist also praised Charli’s latest album, telling a news outlet that she was “blown away” by her music and how her “writing is surreal and inventive.” Swift was also seen supporting the “Apple” artist by dancing to her performance at the 2025 Grammys.

However, the music moguls drifted apart after Charli became part of Matty Healy’s circle, as Swift dated the singer-songwriter for several months in 2023. The “party 4 u” singer even married Healy’s 1976 bandmate George Daniel.

