Charli XCX Sizzles in Tiny Black Thong for Racy 'Playboy' Cover

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Charli XCX got cheeky for Playboy. The "Brat" singer, 34, left little to the imagination as she graced the cover of the magazine's Fall 2026 issue, posing in a barely-there black bra and thong.

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Charli XCX Stripped Down for 'Playboy'

Source: MEGA Charli XCX was featured in Playboy's Fall 2026 issue.

In the photo, Charli (real name Charlotte Aitchison) turned up the heat as she sprawled across what appeared to be a hotel bed with her legs kicked high in the air. Eyes closed and lips slightly parted, the singer cheekily cupped her chest while striking a sultry pose for the camera. In another steamy shot, Charli posed on a boat while cruising the River Thames, with London's iconic Tower Bridge visible behind her.

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Charli XCX Turned Heads in Sheer Dress

Source: MEGA Charli XCX wore a sheer dress while boating on the River Thames during the 'Playboy' photoshoot.

The "Boom Clap" artist had no qualms about stepping out in broad daylight in a completely sheer black dress, which she layered over a black thong and X-shaped nipple covers. Fans couldn't get enough of the sizzling snaps, rushing to the outlet's comments section to shower Charli with praise. "Omg you ate this so bad. How does it feel to be the most beautiful woman on earth rn?" one admirer wrote, while a second added, "You're so hot. You're exactly who you think you are."

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Charli XCX Revealed Her Unexpected Celebrity Crush

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner had a special cameo in 'The Moment.'

Charli was interviewed by pal Kylie Jenner for her Playboy shoot. The pair previously worked together on January's The Moment, a movie inspired by the hype surrounding Charli's 2024 album, Brat. During the conversation, Charli revealed her unexpected celebrity crush. "Jack Black is s---," the musician said. "Yeah, he’s funny. He’s talented. He’s cool." She continued, "He’s original, you know? I think that makes people s--- when they’re just doing their thing."

Charli XCX Talked Marriage With George Daniel

Source: MEGA Charli XCX married her husband, George Daniels, in July 2025.