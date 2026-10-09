charlie forde takes on fiery hot sauce challenge to help rescued animals

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Forde made good on a fundraising dare, and her taste buds paid the price. The model shared a three-part Instagram video series showing herself taking on a Da Bomb hot sauce challenge to support The Happy Herd. What started with a smile and a bottle held up to the camera quickly turned into a tearful struggle with the heat. Despite the uncomfortable aftermath, Forde completed the challenge and encouraged followers to keep supporting her animal welfare fundraiser. She also revealed that her next adventure will take her considerably farther from the kitchen: skydiving. Charlie Forde Prepares For A Spicy Fundraising Dare

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

In the first installment, Forde introduces the challenge while holding a bottle of Da Bomb beside her face. Seated at a table, she explains the cause before getting ready to follow through on the dare. The preparation is generous. She pours the sauce over a piece of food in a glass container, then lifts it toward the camera to show the coating. Her expression already hints at some second thoughts, but she carries on. In the caption, she asks, “Did I survive the @hotones challenge for @thehappyherd?” Although she tags Hot Ones, Forde makes it clear the videos aren't sponsored by the show. The Heat Quickly Catches Up With Her

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

The second video delivers the moment viewers have been waiting for. Forde takes a bite, chews, and soon discovers that getting the food down is only the beginning. Her eyes close, her face tightens, and she repeatedly pauses as the heat takes hold. She reaches for a mug before getting up from her chair and briefly moving away from the camera. When she returns, she has a larger clear cup with a straw. The drinks offer something to reach for between attempts to speak, but her flushed face and watery eyes show that the challenge is still very much underway. Under the second installment, she playfully complains to Hot Ones: “I have questions.” Charlie Forde Finishes The Challenge Through Tears

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

By the final installment, Forde is visibly overwhelmed. She squeezes her eyes shut, tips her head back, and takes more sips while trying to collect herself. The three videos let viewers see the entire progression, from her upbeat introduction to the uncomfortable aftermath. There is plenty of nervous laughter along the way, but the tears make clear just how difficult she found the dare. “This challenge was not for the faint of heart, but we did it,” she writes in a follow-up caption. With that promise fulfilled, she names her next challenge: skydiving. Charlie Forde Is Putting Her Veterinary Skills To Work

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

There is more to Forde’s animal welfare campaign than fundraising dares. On her GoFundMe page, she explains that she is an Australian-licensed veterinarian with four years of emergency medicine experience, and she plans to volunteer those skills with animal welfare organizations around the world. Her “Round-the-world Vet Volunteer Series” will follow her work with local veterinary clinics, rescues, and wildlife organizations while giving followers a way to support each cause. Forde says she is covering her own travel and living expenses, with donations going to the featured organizations. She also plans to share receipts or payment confirmations so supporters can see where their contributions went. Charlie Forde Encourages Fans To Donate Or Share

Article continues below advertisement