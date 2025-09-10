or
Charlie Kirk's Assailant Remains at Large After Shooting and Killing the Conservative Activist

The suspect who shot and killed Charlie Kirk has not been taken into custody.

Sept. 10 2025, Published 4:20 p.m. ET

Charlie Kirk, CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed in a targeted attack during his speech at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, September 10.

The suspect, whose identity remains unknown, remains at large as law enforcement investigates the violent crime.

Charlie Kirk Dead After Gunshot Wound to His Neck

Charlie Kirk died from a gunshot wound to his neck.

According to the organization’s website, their mission is to “identify, educate, train and organize students to promote the principles of fiscal responsibility, free markets and limited government.”

The activist, 31, was shot at 12:10 p.m. while talking about violence in the Sorensen Center courtyard for the first stop of his American Comeback Tour.

Kirk was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was in critical condition before succumbing to his injury and dying. The activist was seen bleeding excessively from a gunshot wound to his neck after a single shot was fired.

'Those Responsible Will Be Held Fully Accountable'

Charlie Kirk was fatally shot in the neck.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox commented on the shooting, saying, “Those responsible will be held fully accountable. Violence has no place in our public life. Americans of every political persuasion must unite in condemning this act. Our prayers are with Charlie, his family, and all those affected.”

Donald Trump Honors Charlie Kirk

The president shared his condolences for Charlie Kirk following his death.

President Donald Trump, who was supported by Kirk, posted his condolences to Truth Social after his death was confirmed. “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!” the president wrote.

Before making his appearance on campus, Charlie faced pushback from students, who were divided over his views. An online petition was formed and signed by 1,000 individuals before his speech. Still, Utah Valley University fully supported him, issuing a statement that cited First Amendment rights and affirming the campus’ “commitment to free speech, intellectual inquiry and constructive dialogue.”

Eyewitness Gives Their Testimony

Charlie Kirk was 31 years old at the time of his death.

According to Tyler McGettigan, an eyewitness at the scene, attendees needed a ticket with a scannable code to enter the quad for the activist's speech. However, when he approached the entrance, he did not need to present his ticket to security.

“I was expecting when I got here that I’d have to pass through some kind of security, but that just wasn’t a thing,” Tyler said. “No one checked the barcode or the QR code. There was no checkpoint to get in. It was literally, anyone could walk in if they wanted.”

