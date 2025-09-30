Charlie Kirk Death: Etsy Witch Who 'Cursed' Him Before His Murder Would 'Welcome a Private Conversation' With 'Rattled' Widow Erika

Article continues below advertisement

The witch who "cursed" Charlie Kirk not long before he was fatally shot on September 10 has spoken out. The woman in question, who is known as Priestess Lilin, explained her practice and insisted her coven's "spells are spiritual in nature, and we do not perform actions that are intended to cause physical harm."

Article continues below advertisement

Etsy Witch Insists Spells Aren't Intended to 'Cause Physical Harm'

Source: mega The witch who was paid to 'curse' Charlie Kirk insisted her spells are never 'intended to cause physical harm.'

The "curse" came to light just a few days before Kirk died at age 31, as Jezebel published a story about contacting witches on Etsy to punish Kirk for his conservative views. Megyn Kelly revealed the article left the political activist's widow, Erika Kirk, "rattled." "We regret any distress experienced. What we do is done based on an impartial perspective and at a professional level," Lilin told a news outlet. "We respect the widow’s feelings and welcome a private conversation to address her concerns."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Priestess Lilin is open to having a 'private conversation' with Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk.

"I would like to say that a person’s life and death always have weight, and we do not celebrate the loss of life," Lilith noted. "While we cannot and would not claim responsibility for Mr. Kirk’s death, we do affirm that the magic we work with in our daily lives is very real." She continued to defend her work, explaining, "Summoning demons and communicating with spirits were not inherently ‘evil acts.' The spiritual community views demons as multi-faceted Spirits and not one-dimensional big bad evils. Mediumship is also perceived as an ethically neutral practice. Is it effective? Yes."

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk Called a Priest After Hearing About the Curse

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Megyn Kelly revealed Erika Kirk called a priest after she read about the witch's actions.

Lilith revealed she's been receiving death threats over the situation and was banned from Etsy. As OK! reported, when Megyn discussed how Erika was doing after the tragedy, she revealed the mom-of-two was aware of the curse story before her husband passed. "She knew Christian teaching on this subject, she loved Charlie absolutely, and she was scared when she heard of the curses Jezebel had called up," the journalist shared, adding the couple called a priest "to come over and pray with them over Charlie the night before he was murdered."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Megyn Kelly said Erika Kirk was 'rattled' by the article.

"You’re playing with fire messing with this stuff," Megyn stated. "Why torture a family like this? A Christian, believing family? Why do this vile thing to a young couple?" Jezebel has since taken down their story and wrote in a statement, "The piece was intended as satire and made it absolutely clear that we wished no physical harm. We stand by every word. But in light of Wednesday’s events, and on the recommendation of our lawyers, we have removed the text."

Article continues below advertisement

Who Shot Charlie Kirk?

Source: facebook;mega Tyler Robinson allegedly said he killed Charlie Kirk because he 'had enough of his hatred.'