OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Charlie Kirk
OK LogoNEWS

Charlie Kirk Death: Etsy Witch Who 'Cursed' Him Before His Murder Would 'Welcome a Private Conversation' With 'Rattled' Widow Erika

Photo of Charlie and Erika Kirk
Source: @mrserikakirk/instagram

The Etsy witch who 'cursed' Charlie Kirk before he was murdered insisted her spells aren't 'intended to cause physical harm.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 30 2025, Published 1:36 p.m. ET

The witch who "cursed" Charlie Kirk not long before he was fatally shot on September 10 has spoken out.

The woman in question, who is known as Priestess Lilin, explained her practice and insisted her coven's "spells are spiritual in nature, and we do not perform actions that are intended to cause physical harm."

Etsy Witch Insists Spells Aren't Intended to 'Cause Physical Harm'

Photo of The witch who was paid to 'curse' Charlie Kirk insisted her spells are never 'intended to cause physical harm.'
Source: mega

The witch who was paid to 'curse' Charlie Kirk insisted her spells are never 'intended to cause physical harm.'

The "curse" came to light just a few days before Kirk died at age 31, as Jezebel published a story about contacting witches on Etsy to punish Kirk for his conservative views.

Megyn Kelly revealed the article left the political activist's widow, Erika Kirk, "rattled."

"We regret any distress experienced. What we do is done based on an impartial perspective and at a professional level," Lilin told a news outlet. "We respect the widow’s feelings and welcome a private conversation to address her concerns."

Photo of Priestess Lilin is open to having a 'private conversation' with Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk.
Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram

Priestess Lilin is open to having a 'private conversation' with Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk.

"I would like to say that a person’s life and death always have weight, and we do not celebrate the loss of life," Lilith noted. "While we cannot and would not claim responsibility for Mr. Kirk’s death, we do affirm that the magic we work with in our daily lives is very real."

She continued to defend her work, explaining, "Summoning demons and communicating with spirits were not inherently ‘evil acts.' The spiritual community views demons as multi-faceted Spirits and not one-dimensional big bad evils. Mediumship is also perceived as an ethically neutral practice. Is it effective? Yes."

Erika Kirk Called a Priest After Hearing About the Curse

Charlie Kirk

Photo of Megyn Kelly revealed Erika Kirk called a priest after she read about the witch's actions.
Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram

Megyn Kelly revealed Erika Kirk called a priest after she read about the witch's actions.

Lilith revealed she's been receiving death threats over the situation and was banned from Etsy.

As OK! reported, when Megyn discussed how Erika was doing after the tragedy, she revealed the mom-of-two was aware of the curse story before her husband passed.

"She knew Christian teaching on this subject, she loved Charlie absolutely, and she was scared when she heard of the curses Jezebel had called up," the journalist shared, adding the couple called a priest "to come over and pray with them over Charlie the night before he was murdered."

Photo of Megyn Kelly said Erika Kirk was 'rattled' by the article.
Source: mega

Megyn Kelly said Erika Kirk was 'rattled' by the article.

"You’re playing with fire messing with this stuff," Megyn stated. "Why torture a family like this? A Christian, believing family? Why do this vile thing to a young couple?"

Jezebel has since taken down their story and wrote in a statement, "The piece was intended as satire and made it absolutely clear that we wished no physical harm. We stand by every word. But in light of Wednesday’s events, and on the recommendation of our lawyers, we have removed the text."

Who Shot Charlie Kirk?

Photo of Tyler Robinson allegedly said he killed Charlie Kirk because he 'had enough of his hatred.'
Source: facebook;mega

Tyler Robinson allegedly said he killed Charlie Kirk because he 'had enough of his hatred.'

Charlie was shot in the neck while speaking at his Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University. Authorities arrested Tyler Robinson in connection to the shooting.

In alleged uncovered text messages, Tyler told his roommate and love interest — who is reportedly transitioning from male to female — why he killed the Republican.

"I had enough of his hatred," he allegedly wrote. "Some hate can’t be negotiated out."

