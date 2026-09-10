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Charlie Kirk Memorials Planned From NYC to Australia as Turning Point USA Membership Soars

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Source: MEGA

Charlie Kirk's death anniversary has numerous memorial planned from NYC to Australia.

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Sept. 10 2026, Updated 2:53 p.m. ET

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As Charlie Kirk's death anniversary passes, his supporters plan memorials from New York City to Australia.

Per the New York Post, Turning Point USA said of its founder in a statement ahead of the anniversary, “Charlie Kirk’s murder inspired, and continues to inspire, hundreds of thousands of young people to get involved in TPUSA and to continue his mission.”

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Charlie Kirk's TPUSA Events Are Expected to Garner Thousands of Supporters

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Image of Charlie Kirk's death anniversary had his supporters plan memorials from New York City to Australia.
Source: MEGA

Charlie Kirk's death anniversary had his supporters plan memorials from New York City to Australia.

Thousands of Kirk's supporters are expected to show up at the anniversary events organized by TPUSA at their Phoenix headquarters as well as near the Utah Valley University campus in Orem, where Kirk was viciously shot dead, allegedly by Tyler Robinson, 23, on September 10, 2025.

Additionally, those fans are expected to show up to memorial events in small corners of Georgia, Florida, and Nevada, with TPUSA organizing an event in Sydney, Australia, as well.

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Image of National Republicans planned to honor Charlie Kirk with a special tribute during their midterm convention in Dallas.
Source: MEGA

National Republicans planned to honor Charlie Kirk with a special tribute during their midterm convention in Dallas.

National Republicans also plan to honor him with a special tribute during their midterm convention in Dallas on Thursday.

In Kirk's hometown of Arlington Heights, Illinois, as well, the local GOP will broadcast TPUSA’s Orem memorial.

Wheeling Township Republican Committeeman John S. Saletta said, per the outlet, “It’s a real loss to us because he had kind of gotten his start through our organization.”

“He went to high school here, and he had been part of our organization. I don’t think he was 18 yet. He was looking to volunteer and help," he added.

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TPUSA's Membership Base Has Grown 'Exponentially' Since Kirk's Death

Image of Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA chapters on college campus have reportedly 'exponentially' increased.
Source: MEGA

Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA chapters on college campus have reportedly 'exponentially' increased.

The New York Young Republican Club is also holding a memorial event for Kirk in the Big Apple.

According to Stefano Forte, the club's president, the group’s membership reportedly grew “exponentially” after Kirk’s assassination.

“Without a doubt, Charlie even in death has inspired so many people,” he said.

Per reports, the number of TPUSA chapters on college campuses has risen by 64% since the 2025-26 school year when Kirk was killed.

Additionally, the number of high school clubs has also exploded by a stunning 180%.

Image of Stefano Forte said it's important to hold memorial events to maintain energy and passion in an uncertain time for the conservative youth movement that Charlie Kirk helped establish and grow.
Source: MEGA

Stefano Forte said it's important to hold memorial events to maintain energy and passion in an uncertain time for the conservative youth movement that Charlie Kirk helped establish and grow.

As Forte said, it's important to hold memorial events to maintain energy and passion in an uncertain time for the conservative youth movement that Kirk helped establish and grow.

“Charlie’s work translated into voter registration. It translated into volunteers. It translated into political action,” he told The Post. “One way we can keep that momentum is by throwing social events that lead to activating new members.”

Meanwhile, his widow, Erika Kirk, will mark the occasion by keeping a low profile as his supporters gather together for rallies and vigils.

“Erika will mark the anniversary of Charlie’s death privately with her and Charlie’s two young children, their family, and close friends,” a family spokesperson said. “She is so grateful for the continued outpouring of prayers, love, and support as she and her family remember and honor Charlie as the beloved husband and father he was.”

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