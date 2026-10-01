Charlie Sheen 'Thrilled' to Play Father-Son Duo With Martin Sheen in Upcoming Sitcom 'Happy Jack'

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Acting has long been all in the family for father and son actors Martin and Charlie Sheen, but they’ve never been co-leads on a sitcom before. That changes in 2027, as AMC Studios recently greenlit a 6-episode sitcom starring both: Happy Jack.

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This Is a First for Both Charlie and Martin Sheen

Source: MEGA Charlie Sheen, seen here plugging his non-alcoholic drink brand Wild AF, has a history of playing ne'er-do-well characters.

In a bit of casting unlikely to shock viewers, Charlie plays an unreliable dad named Jack Chambers, whose life is held together by his much more responsible father, played by Martin. Filming begins in early 2027. Behind the camera will be writers and executive producers Jim Patterson and Matt Ross, who worked together on Charlie’s long-running sitcom Two and a Half Men. The show will be filmed in front of a live studio audience in Burbank, Calif., in the same studio where Friends was filmed.

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Source: MEGA Martin Sheen not only starred with son Charlie in the 1990 film 'Cadence,' he also directed.

AMC summed up the premise thusly: “Happy Jack is a contemporary family comedy featuring one of America’s favorite comedic actors. Charlie Sheen plays Jack, a bit of a lifelong ne’er-do-well. He’s got two great daughters (though his Dad, played by Martin Sheen, deserves more credit for how they turned out)." "Kate runs Jack’s company and keeps him on the rails while Sam is a wild child who is more like her Dad. When Sam comes home to introduce everyone to her new boyfriend, Jack’s shocked to learn Paul, a former investment banker turned van life guru, is the same age as he is," the synopsis continued. "Shocked at first (hypocrisy be damned), Jack soon realizes he’s got a choice to make. Will he keep looking out for number one, or embrace this last chance to be a real part of his daughters’ lives?”

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'It's Time to Give the People What They Want'

Source: MEGA Charlie Sheen has starred in two long-running sitcoms: 'Two and a Half Men' and 'Anger Management.'

This isn’t their first collaboration. They played father and son in Wall Street in 1987, and in 1990, Charlie co-starred with Martin in the film Cadence, which Martin also directed. More recently, Martin appeared in about 20 episodes of Charlie’s TV series Anger Management and appeared once on Two and a Half Men. Charlie described his excitement about the new project, sharing, “I’ve always heard the moments that truly matter happen when they’re supposed to. The good folks at AMC have played a huge hand in deciding that moment is now." "It’s no secret that it’s been a minute, and I’m thrilled to be going back on television in such a meaningful way in an equally wonderful show," he added. "The crew has reassembled – suffice it to say, it’s time to give the people what they want.”

'He Is a Singular Talent'

Source: MEGA Martin Sheen has played many roles over his career, though he may be best known as President Josiah Bartlet in 'The West Wing.'