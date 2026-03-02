or
Chase Infiniti Shines in Jaw-Dropping Nude Mermaid Gown at the 2026 Actor Awards

photo of chase infiniti
Source: mega

The nominated actress wore custom Louis Vuitton.

March 1 2026, Published 7:06 p.m. ET

Chase Infiniti couldn't look more gorgeous at the 2026 Actor Awards.

The actress, who's nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for One Battle After Another tonight, hit the red carpet in a nude curve-hugging Louis Vuitton mermaid dress.

She complemented the long-sleeved design boasting a glittery finish with a matching headpiece and sparkly dangling earrings, courtesy of DeBeers.

image of The starlet's dress took approximately 340 hours to make.
Source: THR/x

The starlet's dress took approximately 340 hours to make.

Per Vogue, the dress was crafted with a whopping 92,000 crystals, and took nearly 350 hours to make. The headpiece alone took 40 hours.

The 25-year-old played Willa in the Paul Thomas Anderson-directed film, starring opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Teyana Taylor and Benicio del Toro and Regina Hall.

In a statement following her nomination, she said, "Thank you to the Actor Awards and SAG-AFTRA for this incredible honor. To be recognized by my peers within this dynamic community of artists, a community that has so warmly welcomed me, is just beyond anything I could have ever dreamed up.

SAG Awards

Infiniti continued, "Getting to play Willa was one of the greatest gifts and it is all thanks to the visionary Paul Thomas Anderson. I’m over the moon for Leo, Benicio, Sean, and Teyana for their nominations."

In a classy move, she also praised the others nominated in the same category, saying, "Congratulations to my fellow nominees Jessie [Buckley], Rose [Byrne], Kate [Hudson] and Emma [Stone]. All your performances completely blew me away this year and it is a deep honor to be nominated alongside you all."

