Chase Infiniti Shines in Jaw-Dropping Nude Mermaid Gown at the 2026 Actor Awards

Article continues below advertisement

Chase Infiniti couldn't look more gorgeous at the 2026 Actor Awards. The actress, who's nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for One Battle After Another tonight, hit the red carpet in a nude curve-hugging Louis Vuitton mermaid dress. She complemented the long-sleeved design boasting a glittery finish with a matching headpiece and sparkly dangling earrings, courtesy of DeBeers.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: THR/x The starlet's dress took approximately 340 hours to make.

Per Vogue, the dress was crafted with a whopping 92,000 crystals, and took nearly 350 hours to make. The headpiece alone took 40 hours. The 25-year-old played Willa in the Paul Thomas Anderson-directed film, starring opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Teyana Taylor and Benicio del Toro and Regina Hall. In a statement following her nomination, she said, "Thank you to the Actor Awards and SAG-AFTRA for this incredible honor. To be recognized by my peers within this dynamic community of artists, a community that has so warmly welcomed me, is just beyond anything I could have ever dreamed up.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!