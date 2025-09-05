NEWS The evian Club Is the Best Way to Watch the U.S. Open Matches While Enjoying Michelin-Star Level Food Source: @plural_co Amy Schlinger Sept. 5 2025, Published 1:16 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

A match made in culinary heaven! Evian, the official water of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, in collaboration with their global brand ambassador and tennis pro Frances Tiafoe, and along with Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud, teamed up to create a one-of-a-kind experience.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @plural_co

Article continues below advertisement

From now through the finals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament on September 7, New Yorkers and tennis fans can experience a limited-edition menu, inspired by Tiafoe’s Sierra Leona roots and cooked up through the fine dining lens of Chef Daniel Boulud — all complemented by evian still and sparkling water, of course!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @plural_co

Article continues below advertisement

Some of stand out dishes include Poulet à la Tiafoe, an ode to Tiafoe’s beloved childhood peanut butter stew, Cookies & Cream Cheesecake and Macarons, Tiafoe’s sweet tooth craving, and the Big Foe Fizz, a refreshing mocktail made with evian Sparkling and inspired by the whiskey sour, Foe’s go-to drink of choice. Our favorite item on the menu: the evian Serve, which comes in the shape of a pink tennis ball and consists of vanilla diplomat, raspberry confit, honey wheat biscuit — talk about an ace!

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @plural_co

Article continues below advertisement

From now through the weekend, all tennis fans or foodies can experience the collaboration two ways: Served at Restaurant DANIEL in NYC: From September 3-7 during Semifinals and Finals Weekend, guests can reserve a table at The evian Club to step into a stylish, courtside-inspired (with a big pop of pink color) setting that brings the collaboration and playful menu to life, while enjoying the matches on big screen TVs with surround sound.

Served on Goldbelly: Purchase Chef Daniel’s Big Foe Treat Box via Goldbelly to enjoy while tuning into the tournament’s matches. Designed for two, the kit includes co-branded macarons from the menu, evian signature pink tennis balls, and ingredients to make the Big Foe Fizz mocktail.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @plural_co