Chef James Martin Stuns With 40-Pound Weight Loss in Rare Appearance Alongside Fiancée Kim Johnson

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James Martin's 40-pound weight loss took center stage as the celebrity chef made a rare red carpet appearance alongside his fiancée, Kim Johnson. The U.K. native, 53, showed off his trim figure in an elegantly tailored gray suit jacket while attending the Television and Radio Industries Club (TRIC) Awards red carpet on Tuesday, June 23, per photos obtained by a news outlet.

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James Martin Stepped Out With Fiancée Kim Johnson

Source: @jamesmartin/Instagram James Martin achieved his weight loss by drinking more water and eating fish.

He wore a crisp white collared shirt, leaving the top few buttons open to expose his chest. He finished the look with coordinating slim-fit trousers and black dress shoes. His future wife, 39, opted for an electric-blue mini dress featuring a gold belt that highlighted her tiny waist, paired with matching metallic stilettos. The prestigious British ceremony was hosted by the organization's president, Dan Walker, at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London, celebrating achievement in U.K. television, radio, streaming and digital platforms.

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James Martin Dropped 42 Pounds

Source: @jamesmartin/Instagram James Martin said he felt more 'alert and confident' after achieving his significant weight loss.

The James Martin's American Adventure star reportedly lost 3 stone — equivalent to 42 pounds — by making "simple" lifestyle changes, including drinking more water and eating fish twice a day, per the outlet. Martin has spoken about the different ways losing weight has changed his life, telling The Herald, "I feel more focused, alert and confident." "My skin's much better. People say they think I've actually got taller, which is ridiculous of course, but I suppose it reflects the fact that I do feel more comfortable in myself," he continued.

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James Martin's Love for Racing Motivated His Weight Loss

Source: @jamesmartin/Instagram James Martin confessed he previously struggled to get out of race car vehicles prior to his weight loss.

In a separate appearance on the "Spooning With Mark Wogan" podcast, the pastry chef said his love of motor racing forced him to focus on slimming down. "It comes down to the fact that I race cars, or I still try and race a few cars and I actually struggle to get out of them now," he admitted. "Getting in them, you kind of fall in them."

James Martin Proposed to Kim Johnson Over the Holidays

Source: @jamesmartin/Instagram James Martin and Kim Johnson starting dating in 2024.