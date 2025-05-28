or
Chelsea and Cole DeBoer 'Excited' for Viewers to Watch Season 3 of 'Down Home Fab': 'We Want to Do It Forever'

Chelsea and Cole DeBoer spoke about their hit show 'Down Home Fab' and how they 'want to do it forever.'

May 28 2025, Published 4:53 p.m. ET

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea DeBoer and her husband, Cole DeBoer, spoke to OK! about their HGTV show, Down Home Fab and what fans can expect this season!

“We had no expectations,” Chelsea shared regarding when they began their new show. “Our first season, we got greenlit in the middle of the season and we were so surprised. We never expected to get another season. It's just so exciting, and we love doing this and we love this show so much — we want to do it forever. Season 3 feels like a big deal.”

“This is what we want to do and just continue as long as we can,” Cole similarly echoed. “So, every time we get greenlit for a new season, we're just pumped.”

'So Different' Than 'Teen Mom'

Chelsea DeBoer said her favorite part of 'Down Home Fab' is it's 'so different' than 'Teen Mom.'

The show, which follows the couple assisting people in renovating their homes, has been a different adventure for the pair.

“My favorite part is that it is so different than Teen Mom,” Chelsea revealed. “It's not focused on such heavy things. I love that it's so lighthearted, and it always ends with this amazing reveal. It's just a show that you watch and you feel good watching it — that's what I love about it.” Cole said though the show is “work," he loves that they do it together.

Chelsea and Cole 'Genuinely Like Being Together'

Chelsea DeBoer said she and Cole DeBoer 'genuinely like being together.'

Despite being together a lot, they have a lot of "fun" while making the series.

“We always try to sneak away and have a little lunch date or something, just him and I,” she detailed. “And I just feel since we have four kids, alone time like that is so rare in a marriage. We kind of look at it from that perspective — we're lucky that we get alone time like this together. I think the chaos actually is more so when we get home and [the] kids [are] running everywhere. We're trying to catch up on the house, and that's where the chaos is.”

Chelsea DeBoer

They 'Enjoy Successes Together'

Cole Deboer said he loves that he and Chelsea DeBoer get to 'work together.'

Cole added he loves that they get to “work together," as it makes their relationship “stronger" and they get to “enjoy the successes together.”

“It's definitely hard [not to talk about work all the time],” Chelsea elaborated. “And then we'll just like go home and we'll just talk about everything that happened that day, but then sometimes we're just so tired. We just zone out and watch TV, and it's literal silence.”

They're 'Excited'

Chelsea and Cole DeBoer both shared thier excitement for fans to watch Season 3 of 'Down Home Fab.'

Chelsea said she's “really excited” for people to watch Season 3, calling it her “favorite season yet.”

“It'll feel like we were definitely having a lot more fun,” Cole shared. “I think we got to be ourselves a lot more this season. We were a lot more relaxed. So I am definitely also excited for people to watch.”

Down Home Fab Season 3 premieres Tuesday, May 27, at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV.

