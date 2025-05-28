Chelsea and Cole DeBoer 'Excited' for Viewers to Watch Season 3 of 'Down Home Fab': 'We Want to Do It Forever'

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea DeBoer and her husband, Cole DeBoer, spoke to OK! about their HGTV show, Down Home Fab and what fans can expect this season!

“We had no expectations,” Chelsea shared regarding when they began their new show. “Our first season, we got greenlit in the middle of the season and we were so surprised. We never expected to get another season. It's just so exciting, and we love doing this and we love this show so much — we want to do it forever. Season 3 feels like a big deal.”

“This is what we want to do and just continue as long as we can,” Cole similarly echoed. “So, every time we get greenlit for a new season, we're just pumped.”