Chelsea Handler Goes Fully Nude in Shocking New Video Documenting Her Recent Vacations: Watch
Chelsea Handler shared a playfully explicit video to her Instagram, where she filmed herself nude during several different trips around the globe.
“POV: you come on vacation with me,” she described the context of the revealing clip.
Chelsea Handler Goes Fully Nude
To start, Handler included footage of herself skiing the mountaintops in nothing but blue bikini bottoms. With a beverage in hand and an American flag hanging out of her backpack, she smiled as a friend recorded her daring run on the slope.
In the following scene, the comedian sat topless on the couch with her dog as she spoke on the phone. She then filmed her fully nude side profile as she stood in the shower.
'I See No Problems'
Handler included a clip of herself walking from one room to the next as she exposed her naked body. She also bared her entire chest while filming next to an unbothered, younger woman.
Before the video ended, the comedian flaunted her cleavage by going in the buff as she walked the city streets. “I see no problems,” the 50-year-old captioned her post.
'I'll Have What She's Having'
After her 5.3 million Instagram followers saw the revealing clip, they flocked to her comments to praise the star for her authenticity.
“I’ll have what she’s having!” exclaimed one admirer.
“You know the meaning of life! Seize the day,” wrote another.
“If I looked like that I’d go everywhere naked too!” said a third.
Chelsea Handler Reveals Why She Loves Being Topless
Handler has long advocated for feminine nudity by pushing the envelope of what’s right and what’s excessive in the world of freeing the nip.
In 2016, she opened up about why she feels compelled to expose her cleavage to the world in any and all scenarios.
“There was never a moment when I was like, ‘I’m going to enter the public conversation on the importance of female nudity in the public eye.’ I text my friends naked pictures of myself. I ruin group pictures by pulling a b--- out. Everyone has seen me naked; good for them,” she explained. “When I go on dates, I’m glad that we’ve gotten that out of the way so they already know what’s coming.”
Chelsea Handler Explains the Difference Between Herself and Kim Kardashian
Unlike modern-day s-- symbols such as Kim Kardashian, the stand-up comic doesn’t dress provocatively to impress others or gain attention. Instead, she has an innate desire to make light of how the female body has been represented.
“I also think desexualizing something is much more interesting than sexualizing it. It’s a fresher take, and I guess that’s the one difference — the only one between Kim Kardashian and I,” she said. “She’s trying to be s---. Putting yourself out there in that way has a different motivation. I’m trying to lessen the sexiness of it and make it an actual human body thing.”