Chelsea Handler Goes Fully Nude in Shocking New Video Documenting Her Recent Vacations: Watch

Chelsea Handler shared a playfully explicit video to her Instagram, where she filmed herself nude during several different trips around the globe. “POV: you come on vacation with me,” she described the context of the revealing clip.

Chelsea Handler Goes Fully Nude

To start, Handler included footage of herself skiing the mountaintops in nothing but blue bikini bottoms. With a beverage in hand and an American flag hanging out of her backpack, she smiled as a friend recorded her daring run on the slope. In the following scene, the comedian sat topless on the couch with her dog as she spoke on the phone. She then filmed her fully nude side profile as she stood in the shower.

'I See No Problems'

Source: @chelseahandler/Instagram The comedian shared a clip of herself skiing while topless.

Handler included a clip of herself walking from one room to the next as she exposed her naked body. She also bared her entire chest while filming next to an unbothered, younger woman. Before the video ended, the comedian flaunted her cleavage by going in the buff as she walked the city streets. “I see no problems,” the 50-year-old captioned her post.

'I'll Have What She's Having'

Source: @chelseahandler/Instagram Fans praised Chelsea Handler for her authenticity.

After her 5.3 million Instagram followers saw the revealing clip, they flocked to her comments to praise the star for her authenticity. “I’ll have what she’s having!” exclaimed one admirer. “You know the meaning of life! Seize the day,” wrote another. “If I looked like that I’d go everywhere naked too!” said a third.

Chelsea Handler Reveals Why She Loves Being Topless

Source: @chelseahandler/Instagram The 50-year-old has championed feminine nudity for many years.

Handler has long advocated for feminine nudity by pushing the envelope of what’s right and what’s excessive in the world of freeing the nip. In 2016, she opened up about why she feels compelled to expose her cleavage to the world in any and all scenarios. “There was never a moment when I was like, ‘I’m going to enter the public conversation on the importance of female nudity in the public eye.’ I text my friends naked pictures of myself. I ruin group pictures by pulling a b--- out. Everyone has seen me naked; good for them,” she explained. “When I go on dates, I’m glad that we’ve gotten that out of the way so they already know what’s coming.”

Chelsea Handler Explains the Difference Between Herself and Kim Kardashian

Source: @chelseahandler/Instagram Chelsea Handler does not think her sexuality is similar to Kim Kardashian's.