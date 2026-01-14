or
Chelsea Handler Reveals She Met Her New Man at a Blackjack Table in Las Vegas

image of Chelsea Handler
Source: MEGA

Chelsea Handler met a new man in a surprise encounter in Las Vegas.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 14 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Chelsea Handler is giving fans a peek into her sizzling love life — and it’s as unpredictable as ever!

The 50-year-old comedian revealed she met her new man in a very unexpected way: at a blackjack table in Las Vegas.

Image of Chelsea met her new man at a blackjack table in Las Vegas in November 2025.
Source: MEGA

Chelsea met her new man at a blackjack table in Las Vegas in November 2025.

Handler revealed the "cute story" to Andy Cohen when she was on SiriusXM's Radio Andy on January 12.

"I have a residency in Vegas, right? I play at the Cosmo. After my show, I take everyone gambling, and I provide the money for everybody. Because if I'm going to force you to gamble, you can gamble with my money," she detailed.

She explained that one night in late November 2025, her friends had lost $3,000 one night, so she went back the following day to make it up.

"I sit down next to a guy. He's got a big cowboy hat on, and he's got thousands of dollars of chips. I was like, 'Hey, I need to borrow a couple thousand dollars, sir,'" she recalled.

The man obliged and Handler ended up winning enough money to pay him back.

Exciting Adventure

image of She invited him on a nine-day Antarctica trip, and he said yes.
Source: MEGA

She invited him on a nine-day Antarctica trip, and he said yes.

"I get all these texts from this guy the next day," the comedian said. "And he's like, 'That was such a vibe. You're so fun. I want to hang out again.'"

She continued, "He goes, 'You seem like a great adventure, and I'm in the mood for some adventure in my life.'"

After hearing that he was in the mood for some adventure, Handler decided to send him the link to Wonder Summit — a nine-day cruise to Antarctica she was about to take.

"He wrote back, 'I'll see you in Antarctica,'" she revealed. "And he came to Antarctica."

Chelsea Handler

'Unexpected'

image of By January, he was accompanying Chelsea Handler on press events.
Source: MEGA

By January, he was accompanying Chelsea Handler on press events.

Now the same man is following Handler to her press events.

"He's in the green room right now," she let slip on the January 7 episode of The Tonight Show, after dishing her new romance to host Jimmy Fallon. "That's how I like to meet men — unexpected."

'Earned the Right'

image of Chelsea Handler joked on 'The Tonight Show' that she loves meeting men in unexpected ways.
Source: MEGA

Chelsea Handler joked on 'The Tonight Show' that she loves meeting men in unexpected ways.

She confessed that she once skipped a podcast appearance in Los Angeles because she was "having s-- with someone in New York City."

"I literally could not get out of the bed," the actress candidly shared on the December episode of the "Ladygang" podcast. "And you know what I thought at 2:30 in the morning, girls? When I was just naked in bed with some man, I said, 'You know what? I deserve this.'"

She continued, "I am a woman, and I've earned the right to do this."

