Chelsea Handler Rips MAGA Comedian Apart With Brutal 'School Shooter' Jab at Netflix Roast
May 11 2026, Published 1:10 p.m. ET
Chelsea Handler made a special appearance during Netflix's The Roast of Kevin Hart, but some of her most brutal jokes were reserved for MAGA comedian Tony Hinchcliffe.
"Tony Hinchcliffe is here. Tony is what happens when women don't have safe access to abortion care," Handler, 51, started a slew of jokes directed at the right-wing star on stage during the special, which aired live on Sunday, May 10.
Chelsea Handler Brutally Roasted Tony Hinchcliffe
"Tony lives in Texas, where abortion is illegal," she continued. "But on the upside, if you see him doing comedy, there's a pretty good chance your uterus will start dry heaving on its own."
Hinchcliffe, 41, is known for his right-wing stance. He famously appeared at Donald Trump's 2024 campaign rally, where he unleashed various controversial jokes, including calling Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage."
Chelsea Handler Said Tony Hinchcliffe Has Face of a 'School Shooter'
"Tony's a real guy's guy, or what's more commonly known as a 'bottom.' Tony, you have the face of a school shooter and the personality of someone who gets shot first," Handler announced to the audience, who erupted in laughter.
The former Chelsea Lately host also pointed out Hinchcliffe's "Hollywood glow-up," which included the use of "Crest White Supremacist Strips."
"Tony, quick question, if you're here, who's keeping Joe Rogan's b---- in their mouth?" she joked, taking aim at the comedian's famously close relationship with the podcast host, whom he frequently appears alongside.
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Chelsea Handler Called Out Several Comedians for Saudi Arabia Comedy Festival
Handler called out several comedians in the audience – including Pete Davidson, Jeff Ross and Kevin Hart – who agreed to perform at Saudi Arabia's Riyadh Comedy Festival, which was widely criticized due to the country's poor human rights record.
“Now that your favorite leader is making the draft mandatory,” Handler said. “I assume that all of you will be signing up to go fight the war in Iran. Or do you tough-talking p------ only go to the Middle East for comedy festivals?”
Tony Hinchcliffe Clapped Back
Later during his set, Hinchcliffe fired back at Handler, calling her a “cold frigid b----.”
Hinchcliffe is no stranger to controversy, and even Trump, 79, distanced himself after the comedian's jokes at the president's 2024 rally were condemned by people on both sides of the political spectrum.
Hinchcliffe defended his intentions for the political gig, claiming he didn't do it for the "paycheck," but because he wanted others to vote for Trump "without a doubt."
“When I was going in to do that rally, the goal, it wasn’t just to swing a few thousand votes hopefully, or whoever listens to my podcast or whoever liked my silly performance on the Tom Brady roast or whatever,” he told Bill Maher in May 2025. “It was also to f---ing have the president go, ‘That was cool. Thanks, man. That’s awesome, I liked your set, you got the crowd going.’”