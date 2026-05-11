Chelsea Handler Rips MAGA Comedian Apart With Brutal 'School Shooter' Jab at Netflix Roast

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Chelsea Handler made a special appearance during Netflix's The Roast of Kevin Hart, but some of her most brutal jokes were reserved for MAGA comedian Tony Hinchcliffe. "Tony Hinchcliffe is here. Tony is what happens when women don't have safe access to abortion care," Handler, 51, started a slew of jokes directed at the right-wing star on stage during the special, which aired live on Sunday, May 10.

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Chelsea Handler Brutally Roasted Tony Hinchcliffe

Source: MEGA Chelsea Handler said that Tony Hinchcliffe would have women's uteruses 'dry heaving' if they saw him doing comedy.

"Tony lives in Texas, where abortion is illegal," she continued. "But on the upside, if you see him doing comedy, there's a pretty good chance your uterus will start dry heaving on its own." Hinchcliffe, 41, is known for his right-wing stance. He famously appeared at Donald Trump's 2024 campaign rally, where he unleashed various controversial jokes, including calling Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage."

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Chelsea Handler Said Tony Hinchcliffe Has Face of a 'School Shooter'

Source: Netflix Chelsea Handler joked about Tony Hinchcliffe's 'Hollywood glow-up.'

"Tony's a real guy's guy, or what's more commonly known as a 'bottom.' Tony, you have the face of a school shooter and the personality of someone who gets shot first," Handler announced to the audience, who erupted in laughter. The former Chelsea Lately host also pointed out Hinchcliffe's "Hollywood glow-up," which included the use of "Crest White Supremacist Strips." "Tony, quick question, if you're here, who's keeping Joe Rogan's b---- in their mouth?" she joked, taking aim at the comedian's famously close relationship with the podcast host, whom he frequently appears alongside.

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Chelsea Handler Called Out Several Comedians for Saudi Arabia Comedy Festival

Source: Netflix Chelsea Handler slammed comedians in the audience for their participation in a comedy special in Saudi Arabia.

Handler called out several comedians in the audience – including Pete Davidson, Jeff Ross and Kevin Hart – who agreed to perform at Saudi Arabia's Riyadh Comedy Festival, which was widely criticized due to the country's poor human rights record. “Now that your favorite leader is making the draft mandatory,” Handler said. “I assume that all of you will be signing up to go fight the war in Iran. Or do you tough-talking p------ only go to the Middle East for comedy festivals?”

Tony Hinchcliffe Clapped Back

Source: MEGA Tony Hinchcliffe clapped back at Chelsea Handler during his set and called her a 'cold frigid b----.'