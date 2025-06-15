Cher's Son Elijah Blue Allman Hospitalized After Overdosing in California

In a 2014 interview, Elijah shared details about almost overdosing several times from his drug use. “I did have some close calls and some moments of really feeling at the edge of mortality… I always kind of kept it a little bit safe, but you never can do that,” he said.

Elijah added, “I [was] just looking to escape all the things in my past, and that’s when you turn to those kind of drugs, you know, heroin and opiates.”

“[Heroin] kind of saved me,” he noted. “If I didn’t have that at that point, I don’t know what I would have done. You may jump off a bridge. If you can only just go through that time period and live through it, and then get help.”