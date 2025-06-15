Cher's Son Elijah Blue Allman Hospitalized After Overdosing in California
Cher and Gregg Allman’s son, Elijah Blue Allman, 48, reportedly overdosed on Saturday, June 14.
Elijah was rushed to a hospital located in Joshua Tree, Calif., during the early morning. According to an insider, he is still receiving treatment in the care facility.
Elijah Blue Allman Overdoses
The source noted that Cher is prioritizing her son’s health in hopes of providing the proper help for him to recover from the near-death experience.
Although it is unknown what drugs Elijah overdosed on, he is known to have struggled with drug addiction since he was 11 years old.
Elijah Blue Allman Says Heroin 'Saved' Him
In a 2014 interview, Elijah shared details about almost overdosing several times from his drug use. “I did have some close calls and some moments of really feeling at the edge of mortality… I always kind of kept it a little bit safe, but you never can do that,” he said.
Elijah added, “I [was] just looking to escape all the things in my past, and that’s when you turn to those kind of drugs, you know, heroin and opiates.”
“[Heroin] kind of saved me,” he noted. “If I didn’t have that at that point, I don’t know what I would have done. You may jump off a bridge. If you can only just go through that time period and live through it, and then get help.”
Cher Files for Conservatorship for Son Elijah Blue Allman
In December 2023, Cher requested a conservatorship for her son, claiming he was unable to “substantially manage his own financial resources” because of “severe mental health and substance abuse issues.”
The legal documents also stated, “Any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself and putting Elijah’s life at risk.”
During that same year, Elijah was living at the famed Chateau Marmont hotel in West Hollywood for six months. Hotel workers were so concerned about Cher’s son’s visible decline that they reached out to her with updates.
“Virtually every morning and afternoon, Elijah could be seen in front of the hotel on the sidewalk either leaning against the wall or sitting on the sidewalk smoking,” a source revealed to a news outlet.
“He would come out with a full cigarette, and by the time he had finished it, he would be passed out,” the source added. “It always looked like it was dipped in something. He looked strung out and messy, like he was a homeless person living on the streets.”
It wouldn’t be long after a public faceplant on the pavement outside of the hotel before Elijah would be admitted to rehab.