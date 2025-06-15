or
Article continues below advertisement
Cher's Son Elijah Blue Allman Hospitalized After Overdosing in California

photo of Elijah Blue Allman and Cher
Source: mega

Elijah Blue Allman overdosed on Saturday, June 14.

By:

June 15 2025, Published 2:26 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Cher and Gregg Allman’s son, Elijah Blue Allman, 48, reportedly overdosed on Saturday, June 14.

Elijah was rushed to a hospital located in Joshua Tree, Calif., during the early morning. According to an insider, he is still receiving treatment in the care facility.

Article continues below advertisement

Elijah Blue Allman Overdoses

chers son elijah blue allman hospitalized after overdose
Source: mega

Cher is reportedly focused on providing the best care for her son.

The source noted that Cher is prioritizing her son’s health in hopes of providing the proper help for him to recover from the near-death experience.

Although it is unknown what drugs Elijah overdosed on, he is known to have struggled with drug addiction since he was 11 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

Elijah Blue Allman Says Heroin 'Saved' Him

chers son elijah blue allman hospitalized overdose
Source: mega

Cher's son has been addicted to drugs since he was 11 years old.

In a 2014 interview, Elijah shared details about almost overdosing several times from his drug use. “I did have some close calls and some moments of really feeling at the edge of mortality… I always kind of kept it a little bit safe, but you never can do that,” he said.

Elijah added, “I [was] just looking to escape all the things in my past, and that’s when you turn to those kind of drugs, you know, heroin and opiates.”

“[Heroin] kind of saved me,” he noted. “If I didn’t have that at that point, I don’t know what I would have done. You may jump off a bridge. If you can only just go through that time period and live through it, and then get help.”

Article continues below advertisement

Cher Files for Conservatorship for Son Elijah Blue Allman

cher son elijah blue allman overdose hospitalized
Source: @marieangelaking/Instagram

Cher requested a conservatorship for her son in 2023.

In December 2023, Cher requested a conservatorship for her son, claiming he was unable to “substantially manage his own financial resources” because of “severe mental health and substance abuse issues.”

The legal documents also stated, “Any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself and putting Elijah’s life at risk.”

During that same year, Elijah was living at the famed Chateau Marmont hotel in West Hollywood for six months. Hotel workers were so concerned about Cher’s son’s visible decline that they reached out to her with updates.

cher son elijah blue allman overdose
Source: @marieangelaking/Instagram

Elijah Blue Allman was reportedly 'strung out and messy' before a rehab sting in 2023.

“Virtually every morning and afternoon, Elijah could be seen in front of the hotel on the sidewalk either leaning against the wall or sitting on the sidewalk smoking,” a source revealed to a news outlet.

“He would come out with a full cigarette, and by the time he had finished it, he would be passed out,” the source added. “It always looked like it was dipped in something. He looked strung out and messy, like he was a homeless person living on the streets.”

It wouldn’t be long after a public faceplant on the pavement outside of the hotel before Elijah would be admitted to rehab.

