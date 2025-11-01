Cheryl Hines Takes Aim at 'The View' Hosts After Tense Interview About RFK Jr.

Article continues below advertisement

Cheryl Hines has expressed her frustration after a heated interview on The View, where she felt the cohosts missed the mark by focusing more on her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., than on her book, Unscripted. In a recent appearance on Billy Bush's "Hot Mics" talk show, Hines opened up about her experience and the dynamic with the panel. “I was actually hoping that it was going to be more personal on The View, but it was what it was,” she admitted.

Source: MEGA Cheryl Hines shared her frustration after her tense interview on 'The View.'

Source: The View/YouTube

During the October 27 episode of The View, tensions rose as Hines clashed with co-host Sunny Hostin. When Hostin accused RFK Jr. of spreading “a lot of misinformation, a lot of chaos, a lot of confusion," Hines interrupted, asking, “May I finish?” Reflecting on her interview, Bush asked Hines about her expectations of The View hosts. She sarcastically hummed in response, indicating her disappointment. Hines lamented, “Yes, I mean, I don’t think the ladies on The View asked me one question about my book. But, you know, that’s okay.”

Source: The View/YouTube The comedian said the hosts focused more on her husband than on her memoir.

While Bush suggested that all press is good press, Hines remained noncommittal: “I don’t know. Yeah, I guess?” She previously expressed hope for more personal conversations, but her representative contradicted these sentiments by stating Hines “wasn’t annoyed at all” and considered the conversation balanced.

Source: MEGA Cheryl Hines clashed with Sunny Hostin over comments about RFK Jr.

In a follow-up comment, the rep elaborated, “She engaged with respect and class, in light of them asking her repeatedly to defend her husband, which by the way was not the purpose of her appearance.” Hines believes that their focus should have been on her memoir.

The interview was further complicated when moderator Whoopi Goldberg chimed in about RFK Jr.'s expertise. “I do want to say, you know he's not a doctor and he's not a professional?” Goldberg stated, raising concerns about the validity of his medical opinions. Hines defended her husband, mentioning that “90 percent of secretaries of the HHS have not been doctors,” adding that it's crucial to have these discussions with him. Hostin pointed out that many have a scientific background, to which Hines countered, “one of [Barack] Obama's secretaries of HHS was an economist."

Source: MEGA Whoopi Goldberg questioned RFK Jr.'s medical expertise.