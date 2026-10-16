TRUE CRIME NEWS Woman, 21, Was Sexually Assaulted at Chicago Frat Party as Gang of Men Cheered Outside Bathroom Where Attack Was Unfolding, Police Report Claims Source: UNSPLASH A 21-year-old woman reported being sexually assaulted at the Alpha Epsilon Pi house near the University of Chicago. Brittany Vincent Oct. 16 2026, Published 7:42 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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A 21-year-old woman told Chicago police she was sexually assaulted in a bathroom at a fraternity party near the University of Chicago while a group of men cheered outside the door, according to a police report. The woman said the alleged assault happened early on Sunday, October 11, at the Alpha Epsilon Pi house on South University Avenue in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood.

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The Woman Said She ‘Began Feeling Unwell’

Source: UNSPLASH Up to five men were 'cheering and appearing to encourage the activity inside,' according to a police report.

The woman told police she danced and had some drinks at the party on Saturday night, according to a report. She said she “began feeling unwell” as Saturday night turned into Sunday morning. She had three alcoholic drinks before she began experiencing periods of blacking out while dancing with a man whom her friends later identified as her alleged attacker, police said. The two eventually ended up in a bathroom inside the house, according to the police report.

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A Group of Men Allegedly Blocked Her Friend

Source: UNSPLASH The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center after reporting the alleged assault.

As many as five men who gathered outside the bathroom were “cheering and appearing to encourage the activity inside,” according to the report. The group initially told the woman’s friends that she wasn’t inside the bathroom, and they tried to block two of her friends from going in. When one of her friends got inside, the woman was “not fully conscious,” and both she and the man were partially undressed, the report says. Someone intervened, and the suspect fled the house. An initial review of security camera footage showed a person fitting the suspect’s description running from the house, the university said in an alert asking the community for help with the investigation. The woman reported the alleged assault around 1:50 a.m. and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Video aired by a local station appears to show a confrontation outside the house afterward, with a woman heard saying her friend had been assaulted in the bathroom.

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University Officials Identified a Person of Interest

Source: UNSPLASH University officials said they identified a person of interest and banned them from campus.

University officials said they identified a person of interest and banned them from campus. The person isn’t affiliated with the university, and no arrests have been made, according to police. The woman is a student at the University of Illinois Chicago, not the University of Chicago. One of her friends said she is “obviously shaken up” and worried her name will get out.

Alpha Epsilon Pi Says No Members Were Involved

Source: UNSPLASH Alpha Epsilon Pi’s chapter said no one affiliated with the fraternity was involved.