From Local Tours to Global Footprints: Chicago Startup Expands to London and Amsterdam

Why a local tour brand is becoming Chicago’s next global export

When Stevie Garcia moved to Chicago from New Orleans in 2018, he found a city filled with stories. From bustling neighborhoods and iconic architecture to historical legends, Chicago provided a rich canvas for exploration. Stevie, captivated by Chicago’s layered past, decided to share these narratives through a modest walking tour named "Gangsters and Ghosts."

Initially, Stevie’s tours were simple, groups walked along historic streets while guides recounted tales of infamous mobsters like Al Capone and John Dillinger. Visitors learned about historic events that unfolded in seemingly ordinary alleyways and buildings, capturing their imagination with the city's hidden past.

Jennifer, who joined Empire last year now plays a pivotal role in the company's international expansion, noted the interest in darker tales. "Dark tourism, exploring places associated with an unsavoury past combined with tragedy, has gained huge momentum globally.