From Local Tours to Global Footprints: Chicago Startup Expands to London and Amsterdam
Why a local tour brand is becoming Chicago’s next global export
When Stevie Garcia moved to Chicago from New Orleans in 2018, he found a city filled with stories. From bustling neighborhoods and iconic architecture to historical legends, Chicago provided a rich canvas for exploration. Stevie, captivated by Chicago’s layered past, decided to share these narratives through a modest walking tour named "Gangsters and Ghosts."
Initially, Stevie’s tours were simple, groups walked along historic streets while guides recounted tales of infamous mobsters like Al Capone and John Dillinger. Visitors learned about historic events that unfolded in seemingly ordinary alleyways and buildings, capturing their imagination with the city's hidden past.
Jennifer, who joined Empire last year now plays a pivotal role in the company's international expansion, noted the interest in darker tales. "Dark tourism, exploring places associated with an unsavoury past combined with tragedy, has gained huge momentum globally.
Following the success of his initial tours, Stevie Garcia expanded into culinary tourism. The "Gangster-Themed Food Tour" became a significant attraction, blending historical narratives with Chicago's beloved food culture. Stops at renowned establishments like Harry Caray’s Steakhouse offered guests a taste of the city’s authentic cuisine intertwined with intriguing historical anecdotes.
Empire Tours also began leveraging Chicago's picturesque riverfront, the introduction of riverboat tours allowed visitors to experience the city from a new perspective, enjoying views of iconic architecture accompanied by historical storytelling. Popular seasonal cruises, such as the firework displays, further diversified Empire's offerings, making it a staple for locals and tourists alike.
Stevie’s approach proved successful beyond Chicago, prompting expansion into other U.S. cities like New York, Austin, Charleston, and Washington, D.C., and eventually overseas into London and Amsterdam. Each new city adapts Garcia’s successful model, showcasing their local histories through similar thematic lenses.
Other Cities Hidden Histories and Dark Pasts
"Expanding to other cities was a natural progression," Jennifer explained. "Every city has its hidden histories and dark pasts. Our job is to uncover these narratives and tell them in an engaging way. London and Amsterdam, in particular, have embraced our storytelling approach, blending local history with entertainment."
The tours have attracted a wide variety of visitors, from everyday travelers to notable figures seeking private, bespoke experiences. These tailored tours offer a discrete and personalized exploration of the city, combining education and entertainment to appeal to diverse audiences. “We’re creating experiences that last a lifetime, this isn’t just a tour” said Jennifer.
As Empire Tours expands globally, Empire remains committed to preserving the authenticity and storytelling that started in Chicago. Local teams in each new city emphasize genuine narratives, capturing visitors’ interest by revealing the often-hidden aspects of urban history. Rather than scripting tours rigidly, guides are encouraged to become adept storytellers, ensuring each tour remains engaging and unique.
Empire Tours’ growth exemplifies how local businesses can effectively scale globally without losing their original essence. Stevie Garcia’s journey highlights the universal appeal of well-told stories and the power of cities’ hidden pasts to captivate visitors worldwide.
Ultimately, Empire Tours and Productions not only offers tours; it encourages exploration of history, culture, and cuisine, connecting visitors deeply with each city's distinctive spirit. Though now operating internationally, the company's roots remain firmly planted in Chicago, where it all began.