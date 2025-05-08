Former Child Star Jonathan Lipnicki 'Confident the Best Is Yet to Come' for His Acting Career After Fading From the Spotlight

Child star Jonathan Lipnicki saw wild success in the late '90s and early 2000s with movies like Jerry Maguire and Stuart Little, but he admitted he isn't content with how his career has played out in the later years.

However, the movie star, now 34, is using that as motivation to revive his Hollywood profile.

"It's totally fine to say I'm not where I want to be career-wise," he expressed in a new interview. "Everything we're doing in this life is nearly impossible."