Former Child Star Jonathan Lipnicki 'Confident the Best Is Yet to Come' for His Acting Career After Fading From the Spotlight
Child star Jonathan Lipnicki saw wild success in the late '90s and early 2000s with movies like Jerry Maguire and Stuart Little, but he admitted he isn't content with how his career has played out in the later years.
However, the movie star, now 34, is using that as motivation to revive his Hollywood profile.
"It's totally fine to say I'm not where I want to be career-wise," he expressed in a new interview. "Everything we're doing in this life is nearly impossible."
The Actor's High Hopes for His Future
"This is the thing I want to do for the rest of my life, and I think you just have to believe it's going to happen and do everything in your power to take action in the right direction," Lipnicki shared.
The actor — who took a purposeful step back from acting while in high school — explained he's had big hits and misses when it comes to roles, as while there were "some things that were really good and nobody saw them," a few gigs taught him to be more selective when it comes to signing on for a project.
"To be quite honest, I said no to about five movies in the last year," he surprisingly spilled. "I just really want to turn this ship around."
"I pray every night for clarity on where I need to go, and I'm confident the best is yet to come for me," Lipnicki insisted. "And I think you just have to believe that. If you're going to pursue this, you're doing yourself a disservice not to dream big."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Jonathan Lipnick Dealt With Depression and Anxiety Due to Fame
While his early years of fame and fortune were fun for a while, he admitted cruel kids at school used to bully him — so much so, it took a serious toll on his mental health.
"I was made to feel like garbage every day of middle school to the point where I had a panic attack every night before school, because I wondered how I would get through the day," he recalled in a 2017 interview. "It was humiliating."
"I've been in treatment for a very long time because I had a very serious problem with anxiety and depression. I felt like I didn't know how my life was going to end up," Lipnicki continued. "It was the lowest point of my life."
Jonathan Lipnicki Is Also a Producer
In addition to acting, Lipnicki enjoys being behind the scenes, having joined company Buffalo 8 as a producer.
"Over the last 25+ years, I have collaborated with amazing storytellers. I look forward to utilizing and expanding my network of artists to bring quality projects to life," he wrote in a 2023 Instagram post. "Thank you to @buffalo8pro and @therealadamharris for giving me an opportunity to grow as producer."