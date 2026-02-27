Chilling 911 Call Reveals Final Moments Before 'The Wire' Star Bobby J. Brown’s Tragic Death in Barn Fire

Article continues below advertisement

911 audio from Bobby J. Brown's horrific barn fire death reveals chilling details of The Wire star's terrifying final moments before he devastatingly died of smoke inhalation at age 62. In audio obtained by TMZ, a dispatcher is heard noting that "the caller advised her husband was trapped in the barn and the barn is on fire," identifying the caller as Brown's wife, Arlene. His wife told authorities she had not "made contact with" the 62-year-old and said he had been "trying to start up his own Cadillac" inside the building before the flames spread.

Bobby J. Brown Was 'Trapped' Inside of Burning Barn

Source: UNSPLASH 911 audio revealed the terrifying moments leading up to Bobby J. Brown's death.

Arlene "hung up the phone" as law enforcement officials tried to "get in contact with her," according to the call. While emergency crews responded to the scene, Bobby did not survive. Upon arrival, a firefighter reported a "50 foot by 100 foot barn, mostly engulfed, [with a] subject trapped inside." Dispatch audio later noted the structure was "fully engulfed." At one point, an official at the scene confirmed, "We do have exposure. I see his two vehicles."

'The Wire' Actor Died From Smoke Inhalation

Source: UNSPLASH Bobby J. Brown's wife suffered severe burns while trying to save her husband from the blaze.

His cause of death was ruled as diffuse thermal injury and smoke inhalation, a spokesperson for the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed in a statement to People. The manner of is death was determined to be an accident. Arlene suffered severe burns while trying to save her husband's life. Bobby is survived by his wife and two adult children.

Bobby J. Brown's Daughter Speaks Out After Dad's Sad Death

Source: NBC Bobby J. Brown had credits in 'Law & Order: SVU' and was best known for starring in 'The Wire.'

His daughter Reina spoke out in the days after her dad's death — which she called "a huge loss" — during an interview with People. Reina said she received a call at around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night that woke her up from a deep sleep, as a daughter's worst nightmare became her reality. "I was sound asleep. I had gone to bed about two hours before," she recalled. "My little sister [was] freaking out, saying that Dad's gone and that he got caught up in a barn fire, and I'm like, 'What do you mean?'"

Source: UNSPLASH Bobby J. Brown called for a fire extinguisher before getting trapped in the blaze.