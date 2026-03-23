Chilling Air Traffic Control Audio Before Deadly Crash Between Passenger Jet and Fire Truck Revealed: 'Stop!'

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Audio of the air traffic controllers on duty during the deadly collision that took place LaGuardia Airport in New York City on Sunday, March 22, has been released. NBC News reported on Monday morning that an Air Canada flight carrying 72 passengers and four crew members struck a Port Authority fire truck on the runway, killing two pilots and sending 41 to the hospital. In the audio from air traffic control, one person can be heard granting the truck's request to cross the runway before frantically instructing it to stop.

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Source: WFFA/youtube Air traffic control audio from the LaGuardia plane crash was released.

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'I Messed Up'

Source: ABC News A passenger jet collided with a truck on Sunday, March 22.

"Stop, stop, stop, stop, truck 1, stop, stop, stop!" the controller exclaimed, per the recording. In another snippet following the crash, one air traffic controller was heard telling a colleague, "I got the word that we’re gonna be closed for a little while," with the other responding, "That wasn't good to watch." The first air traffic controller then said, "Yeah, I know. I was there. I was trying to reach out to ‘em to stop. We were dealing with an emergency earlier. I messed up." His colleague then told him, "Nah, man, you did the best you could."

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At LaGuardia Airport, New York Tower



ATC: "I messed up."

Another pilot: "Nah, man, you did the best you could." pic.twitter.com/UqMbPJEady — Turbine Traveller (@Turbinetraveler) March 23, 2026 Source: @Turbinetraveler/x Colleagues were later heard discussing the incident.

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'That Aircraft Owned the Runway'

Source: CBC News An expert explained that the truck shouldn't have been on the runway.

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Mary Schiavo, the former U.S. Department of Transportation inspector general, told CBC News on Monday morning that the truck shouldn't have been given clearance to be on the runway because the plane was given the go-ahead to land. "We hear clearly the communication that put the fire truck on a runway, when by federal aviation regulation, that aircraft owned the runway," Schiavo said. "But what we don't hear were the ground controllers coordinating with the tower," she continued. "And of course there was no way, apparently, that the aircraft could have heard that they just cleared a fire truck across the runway they're coming in to land on."

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'We Don't Hear Any Coordination Among Them'

Source: @aircanada/x Air Canada's president released a statement following the crash.

"We seem to have three people that needed to know what's going on, or actually four different entities, and we don't hear any coordination among them," Schiavo concluded. According to an NBC News report, the truck in question "was responding to unrelated reports of an odor on a United flight when it was struck at 11:40 p.m." "Today is a very somber day at Air Canada," President and CEO Michael Rousseau said in a video statement on Monday. "First and most importantly, I want to express our deepest sorrow for everyone affected."

Source: mega The governor of New York also expressed her condolences.