or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Plane Crash
OK LogoNEWS

Chilling Air Traffic Control Audio Before Deadly Crash Between Passenger Jet and Fire Truck Revealed: 'Stop!'

photo of the air canada express flight that collided with a truck at laguardia airport
Source: ABC News

The incident sent 41 people to the hospital.

March 23 2026, Published 3:44 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Audio of the air traffic controllers on duty during the deadly collision that took place LaGuardia Airport in New York City on Sunday, March 22, has been released.

NBC News reported on Monday morning that an Air Canada flight carrying 72 passengers and four crew members struck a Port Authority fire truck on the runway, killing two pilots and sending 41 to the hospital.

In the audio from air traffic control, one person can be heard granting the truck's request to cross the runway before frantically instructing it to stop.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: WFFA/youtube

Air traffic control audio from the LaGuardia plane crash was released.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

'I Messed Up'

image of A passenger jet collided with a truck on Sunday, March 22.
Source: ABC News

A passenger jet collided with a truck on Sunday, March 22.

"Stop, stop, stop, stop, truck 1, stop, stop, stop!" the controller exclaimed, per the recording.

In another snippet following the crash, one air traffic controller was heard telling a colleague, "I got the word that we’re gonna be closed for a little while," with the other responding, "That wasn't good to watch."

The first air traffic controller then said, "Yeah, I know. I was there. I was trying to reach out to ‘em to stop. We were dealing with an emergency earlier. I messed up."

His colleague then told him, "Nah, man, you did the best you could."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @Turbinetraveler/x

Colleagues were later heard discussing the incident.

Article continues below advertisement

'That Aircraft Owned the Runway'

image of An expert explained that the truck shouldn't have been on the runway.
Source: CBC News

An expert explained that the truck shouldn't have been on the runway.

MORE ON:
Plane Crash

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Mary Schiavo, the former U.S. Department of Transportation inspector general, told CBC News on Monday morning that the truck shouldn't have been given clearance to be on the runway because the plane was given the go-ahead to land.

"We hear clearly the communication that put the fire truck on a runway, when by federal aviation regulation, that aircraft owned the runway," Schiavo said.

"But what we don't hear were the ground controllers coordinating with the tower," she continued. "And of course there was no way, apparently, that the aircraft could have heard that they just cleared a fire truck across the runway they're coming in to land on."

Article continues below advertisement

'We Don't Hear Any Coordination Among Them'

image of Air Canada's president released a statement following the crash.
Source: @aircanada/x

Air Canada's president released a statement following the crash.

"We seem to have three people that needed to know what's going on, or actually four different entities, and we don't hear any coordination among them," Schiavo concluded.

According to an NBC News report, the truck in question "was responding to unrelated reports of an odor on a United flight when it was struck at 11:40 p.m."

"Today is a very somber day at Air Canada," President and CEO Michael Rousseau said in a video statement on Monday. "First and most importantly, I want to express our deepest sorrow for everyone affected."

image of The governor of New York also expressed her condolences.
Source: mega

The governor of New York also expressed her condolences.

Meanwhile, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a news conference: "My heart goes out to the families of the two pilots, Canadian pilots. Certainly a very tragic outcome."

NBC News reported that 32 of the 41 hospitalized have since been released, and LaGuardia Airport reopened a lone runway at 2 p.m. ET, informing travelers to "expect delays and cancelations."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.