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Chloe Bailey Suffers a Nip Slip in Tight Shimmering Dress at 2026 VMAs: Photos

Photo of Chloe Bailey
Source: cbs

Chloe Bailey turned heads at the 2026 VMAs.

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Sept. 27 2026, Updated 7:47 p.m. ET

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Chloe Bailey accidentally showed a little too much at the 2026 MTV VMAs.

The singer dropped jaws at the Sunday, September 27, show, wearing a unique shimmering silver bejeweled dress that featured cutouts at the chest and waist.

Unfortunately, Bailey, 28, suffered a slight nip slip in the tight outfit while on the red carpet outside the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

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Chloe Bailey Has a Wardrobe Malfunction

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photo of Chloe Bailey wore a bejeweled dress at the 2026 MTV VMAs.
Source: cbs

Chloe Bailey wore a bejeweled dress at the 2026 MTV VMAs.

The "Have Mercy" crooner didn't let the mishap bother her, as she continued to strut her stuff.

She completed the blinged out look with her hair in an updo, leaving several strands loose. Bailey also stood out thanks to her bleached brows.

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Fans Loved Her Sparkly Look

photo of Chloe Bailey had a slight wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet.
Source: CBS

Chloe Bailey had a slight wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet.

"I like it right there ✨#VMAs," she captioned an Instagram post in the sparkly ensemble.

She had her and Timbaland's "Talking Dirty" playing in the background of the social media video as she showed off her embellished outfit.

Fans loved her look, with one commenting, "These brows are IT! Keep em going for a while!😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥."

"This dress is beautiful!" raved another admirer, with a third penning, "I love this dress so much!! 😍😍."

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'We All Have an Insecurity'

photo of The singer was focused on toning her arms over the summer.
Source: cbs

The singer was focused on toning her arms over the summer.

While Bailey seems as confident as can be, the star deals with body insecurities just like everyone else.

"You know, as a woman, we all have an insecurity … that one little body part. I am a Georgia peach ... I love when my gains go to my lower body, but [it also goes to my arms],” she spilled to People in June. “So I said, 'You know what? I'm gonna get these [arms] real ripped and toned.'"

To shape up, she started hitting the gym.

"I'm like, ‘Yes!' I see back muscles. I see arm muscles!" she recalled. "When I'm at the airport and putting my carry-on at the top, I'm not struggling. A man's like, ‘You need help?' I'm like, 'No!'"

photo of The star revealed her 'weight fluctuates.'
Source: @chloebailey/instagram

The star revealed her 'weight fluctuates.'

One fan pointed out her weight loss in a July TikTok where she participated in a dance challenge.

After someone commented, "You lost weight," the singer replied, "I know!!"

"My weight fluctuates, but I've been working out hard since [February]," she explained. "Grateful I didn't lose the booty this time though lol."

The songwriter and her sister, Halle Bailey, try to not let online comments get under their skin, though Chloe admitted on an episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast that rude remarks "hurts us sometimes."

"When we'd see certain comments Halle and I, we'd talk to each other like, 'Oh my gosh, is this true about me?'" she shared. "And then she'll say, 'Is this true about me?' And we'd be like, 'No, it's not.' And we'd have to uplift each other."

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