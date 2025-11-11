Chloe Fineman Reveals Why She Cried Before Making Out With Amy Poehler on 'Saturday Night Live'

Article continues below advertisement

Chloe Fineman got emotional before kissing Amy Poehler. During the Tuesday, November 11, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the comedian, 37, reflected on what it was like making out with her biggest inspiration.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Chloe Fineman guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

Fineman cited Poehler as the catalyst for her comedy career, and she thought it was surreal to share an intimate scene with her on Saturday Night Live. "As talented and amazing as she is, she's just as kind," she gushed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Saturday Night Live/YouTube Chloe Fineman kissed Amy Poehler on 'Saturday Night Live.'

Poehler hosted SNL on October 11 and participated in a "Hunting Wives" skit alongside Fineman, where their characters made out on a couch. "The context was crazy because it was so early in the morning, and I started to realize what a legend she was," the actress recounted. "She literally created UCB [the Upright Citizens Brigade], which is how so many of us wound up on SNL and met our lifelong friends. So I was crying to her. I was like, 'I just want to thank you for providing me a community in my 20s.' And then we would make out, and I would be like, 'Yeah, great.'"

Article continues below advertisement

'Saturday Night Live' Uses Sydney Sweeney's Face Cast for Skit

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney hosted 'Saturday Night Live' in 2024.

Fineman also spilled the secrets behind this past weekend's viral SNL sketch, "Sorority Meeting." In the skit, Mikey Day sneaks into a sorority, disguising himself in a mask. "The journey of that face was crazy. I don't know if you saw the movie Long Legs...the mask smelled. It had a vinegar stench," she explained. "It was out of a horror film, and by the time the live show came, it was better. We get face casts for the hosts, and it was Sydney Sweeney's face."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney's face was used as a model for a recent 'SNL' skit.

The Euphoria actress previously hosted SNL on March 2, 2024, and the production crew still had her face mold. "I was like, 'God, those lips are so perfect. How do they do those lips?' And it's Sydney Sweeney's lips," Fineman said.

Article continues below advertisement

Chloe Fineman Reflects on 'SNL' Journey

Source: Saturday Night Live/YouTube Amy Poehler recently hosted 'Saturday Night Live' for the third time.