Chloe Fineman Jokes Her Favorite Part About Being Part of 'Saturday Night Live' Is 'Touching the Men'

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Chloe Fineman loves her job at Saturday Night Live for a lot of reasons — but one of them is working with some of the hottest men, including Ryan Gosling, Harry Styles and more. "Touching the men and laughing and touching them. So much is happening, and you're with your friends all the time. A couple of months ago, they were all together, and I was like, 'They're having fun without me!' But I love it, I love my friends, but I also love touching the men," the comedian, 37, who is OLLY's Unlicensed Shower Therapist, exclusively told OK! on March 19.

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Source: SNL Chloe Fineman recently appeared in a skit with Harry Styles.

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In the last few weeks, Fineman got to star alongside Gosling and Styles in a few skits on SNL.

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Source: SNL Chloe Fineman also appeared alongside Ryan Gosling on 'SNL.'

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Though the job can be a lot, Fineman makes sure to take some time for herself throughout the week. "I turn my phone off, step away and go for a walk," she says of her routine. The blonde babe also loves to step into the shower and take a beat from it all, which is why she was so excited to partner with OLLY for their new OLLY Mood + Skin Body Wash. As part of the campaign, Fineman is OLLY's Unlicensed Shower Therapist. "I love to rub it on my body, so I am happy to be part of it," she shares. "I love the fresh, earthy lemon smells. I love to step into the water and chuck my phone into the other room."

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Source: mega Chloe Fineman puts her phone down to relax amid her busy schedule.

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“You can shower for the mood you’re in or the mood you want to get into,” Fineman says in the clip. OLLY is known for wellness supplements that work from the inside. Now, the OLLY Body Care Collection brings that same wellness to your skin — inside and outside body care, all in one brand. OLLY Body Care Collection pairs neuroscience-backed, mood-enhancing fragrances with clinically proven skincare ingredients because in a world of endless, multi-step routines, were bringing wellness to the one thing you already do every day: the shower. Whether you need to revive, renew, brighten, or calm, OLLY Body Wash has got your back. (And your arms. And the rest of you, really!)

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Developed with neuroscientists, each fragrance is scientifically proven to shift your mood — smell receptors in the nose are hardwired to the limbic system, the part of the brain that governs emotion and memory, so each scent delivers what you need most .

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Source: mega The comedian said she loves being on the show.