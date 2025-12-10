Chloe Fineman Says It Was 'So Fun' to Partner With Moxy Hotels for Her 'Call for a Bedtime Story' Series: 'Felt Completely Natural'

hloe Fineman reads an original bedtime story to launch new partnership with Moxy Hotels at Moxy Williamsburg on December 08, 2025 in Brooklyn, New York.

Do you want to be tucked into bed by a celebrity when you're away from home?

Well, now you can — sort of!

From December 8 through February 2026, guests who stay in any Moxy in the U.S. and Canada can dial up a dose of hilarity with Chloe Fineman’s Bedtime Stories — available in every guest room and suite.

The comedian, who has written her own series of Bedtime Stories exclusively for Moxy guests, is partnering with Moxy for the first time to give travelers a very compelling reason to check in from the holidays through early 2026.