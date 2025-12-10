or
Chloe Fineman Says It Was 'So Fun' to Partner With Moxy Hotels for Her 'Call for a Bedtime Story' Series: 'Felt Completely Natural'

photo of Chloe Fineman.
Source: Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Marriott International

Chloe Fineman reads an original bedtime story to launch new partnership with Moxy Hotels at Moxy Williamsburg on December 08, 2025 in Brooklyn, New York.

Dec. 10 2025, Published 8:56 a.m. ET

Do you want to be tucked into bed by a celebrity when you're away from home?

Well, now you can — sort of!

From December 8 through February 2026, guests who stay in any Moxy in the U.S. and Canada can dial up a dose of hilarity with Chloe Fineman’s Bedtime Stories — available in every guest room and suite.

The comedian, who has written her own series of Bedtime Stories exclusively for Moxy guests, is partnering with Moxy for the first time to give travelers a very compelling reason to check in from the holidays through early 2026.

"My favorite part of this partnership is how genuinely aligned it feels with my real life. I have so many stories of holiday travel being from Northern California and living in New York City, so getting to create something fun and character-driven with a hotel partner like Moxy felt completely natural. It was really fun, and it let me tap into the kind of storytelling I love most," she exclusively tells OK!.

The star’s three original stories feature new characters written exclusively for Moxy guests, including:

The Staycation: When Clara’s terrifying boss gives her a last-minute week off, the idea of returning to her childhood bedroom causes a crashout. So where to?

The Guilt Trip: Jenny ditches her overbearing mom’s house for something a bit more… comfy. Some guilt trips are worth it.

Merry Peachmas: A roiling poem dedicated to diva Shiba Inu, Peaches, and her standoff with Aunt Debby’s Persian cat Mildew.

image of The star has so many stories to tell!
Source: Moxy Hotels

The star has so many stories to tell!

As Marriott International’s notoriously bold and playful brand, one of Moxy’s most beloved "IYKYK" amenities is the signature Bedtime Story. At Moxy, the in-room phones don't dial out — they dial in and guests are treated to one-of-a-kind stories on the phone.

image of The comedian said the stories are 'cozy' and 'chaotic.'
Source: Moxy Hotels

The comedian said the stories are 'cozy' and 'chaotic.'

Fineman also posted the video on her social media.

"Stay at @MoxyHotels and hear my exclusive bedtime stories right from your in-room phone. They’re chaotic, they’re cozy… and they might put you to sleep (in a good way). 📞😴 #MarriottBonvoyPartner," she captioned the post on December 8.

image of Chloe Fineman said it was so 'fun' to tell these stories.
Source: Moxy Hotels

Chloe Fineman said it was so 'fun' to tell these stories.

Of course, people are elated about the collab.

One person wrote, "Chloe reading me a bedtime story has just blown the doors of my mind completely off😍😍," while another said, "Sooooo dreamy ⛅️."

A third person added, "Best Concierge ever."

