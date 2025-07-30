EXCLUSIVE Chloe Marks Dishes on Making a Name for Herself on 'Next Gen NYC': 'There's So Much More to My Life' Source: MEGA Chloe Marks speaks exclusively with OK! about stepping into the spotlight and being apart of one of reality television's favorite families. Molly Claire Goddard July 30 2025, Published 4:10 p.m. ET

Despite being a part of one of reality television's favorite families, there's so much the public doesn't know about Chloe Marks. From making small appearances on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alongside her mother, Meredith Marks, to joining her brother Brooks Marks on Next Gen NYC, the budding star is ready to open up to the world. Chloe chats exclusively with OK! about stepping into her spotlight, how filming the Bravo spinoff show was different from RHOSLC, her biggest lessons from her mom and what's to come in the future.

Stepping Into Her Own Spotlight

Source: @chloemarkss/INSTAGRAM Chloe Marks appears on the debut season of 'Next Gen NYC.'

"It's been very fun to be on this journey with them and have them to lean on throughout the process," Chloe says of her famous family members. "You've definitely seen snippets of me on Real Housewives and a little bit more of me on Next Gen NYC, but there's so much more to my life that hasn't been shown yet. So, I'm excited to continue to expose more of myself and more of what I have going on as well." "It's been super fun," she continues of being on the show. "Especially having my family involved in the mix has been a blast. Obviously, my mom and Brooks have a little bit more of experience, having been in the spotlight previously, so it's been nice to have their support. I would definitely say we're very true to who we are on and off camera."

Filming 'Next Gen NYC'

Source: Bravo Chloe Marks reveals filming 'Next Gen NYC' was different than filming 'RHOSLC.'

While cameras have been around her for years, Chloe says jumping into Next Gen NYC was completely unlike being on her mom's series. "It definitely felt different in the sense that I'm friends with a lot of the cast members on it," she explains. "It was a different dynamic. I was filming in settings with everybody, which in the Housewives episodes, I wasn't really doing a lot of that. It was just predominantly with my mom. So, it's been really fun to be more integrated into the group settings."

Biggest Lessons From Her Mom

Source: Bravo Chloe Marks calls her mom, Meredith Marks, 'Wonder Woman.'

"She's like Wonder Woman to me," Chloe admits of seeing her mom's work ethic. "I truly don't understand how she balances all the things that she does. She's shown me what it's like to really be able to balance being a mom, a friend, a successful businesswoman and a wife. She does it effortlessly and makes it seem easy when I know that's definitely not the case. She does a great job of prioritizing what's important, especially from a business perspective. She's able to know what's important now and how we can be able to achieve our goals in the short term, which ultimately contributes to our long-term goals. On a personal note, I would say she's taught me that when things get too hot, to just disengage and focus my energy on the things that are important and remove myself from situations that don't necessarily serve me."

What's to Come in the Future

Source: @chloemarkss/INSTAGRAM Chloe Marks teases her 'big career change' in the near future.