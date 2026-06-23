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'I Thought I Was Going to Die': Chris Brown's Housekeeper Claims Dog Mauled Her Face and Dragged Her Across Driveway During Alleged Attack

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Source: mega

Chris Brown's former housekeeper is seeking $90 million in damages after an alleged dog attack.

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June 23 2026, Published 1:10 p.m. ET

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Chris Brown's former housekeeper gave an emotional testimony in court as she described the terrifying moment she was allegedly attacked by one of the singer's dogs at his Los Angeles mansion.

Maria Avila, who is seeking $90 million in damages, told jurors she feared for her life during the alleged 2020 mauling and was left with devastating injuries that required multiple surgeries.

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'I Thought I Was Going to Die'

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image of Maria Avila alleged a dog attacked her face before grabbing her arm and dragging her across the property.
Source: mega

Maria Avila alleged a dog attacked her face before grabbing her arm and dragging her across the property.

On Monday, June 22, Avila took the stand and claimed she had only worked at Brown's home four times and was never warned dogs were on the property, per TMZ.

She testified she was taking out the trash when the animal allegedly attacked her without warning.

"First he attacked this part of my face, and then he grabbed my arm, and he dragged me," Avila told the jury.

She added: "He bit a part of my arm and he dragged me some distance, but I don't know the distance."

According to Avila, the attack was so severe that she believed she would not survive.

"I thought I was going to die," she testified.

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The Housekeeper Was Left Bloodied in the Driveway

image of Avila claimed she was left covered in blood and suffering from 'very strong pain.'
Source: mega

Avila claimed she was left covered in blood and suffering from 'very strong pain.'

Avila told jurors she never saw or heard the dog before it allegedly lunged at her.

After the animal finally let go, she found herself injured and in agony.

The former housekeeper said she ended up in the driveway covered in blood and suffering from "very strong pain."

She maintained that no one had warned her about the dog's presence before the incident.

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'My Face Was Disfigured'

image of Avila testified she underwent surgery after sustaining injuries to her face, arm and legs.
Source: mega

Avila testified she underwent surgery after sustaining injuries to her face, arm and legs.

The emotional testimony continued as Avila detailed the aftermath of the alleged mauling, telling jurors she underwent surgery to repair injuries to her face, arm and legs.

"My face was disfigured; I didn't want to see any mirrors," Avila recalled.

The lawsuit claimed the alleged attack caused serious physical injuries that have continued to impact her life years later.

Chris Brown Denies Responsibility

image of Brown denies responsibility for the alleged attack and claims Avila provoked the dog.
Source: mega

Chris Brown denies responsibility for the alleged attack and claims Avila provoked the dog.

Avila also testified that Brown did not comfort her following the alleged attack.

She said she saw the singer after the incident, but claimed he left after 911 was called.

Brown previously testified that he did not personally contact emergency services because he feared news of the incident would leak and instead had members of his team make the call.

The singer has denied responsibility for the alleged attack and argued Avila provoked the dog.

The case remains ongoing as jurors continue hearing testimony.

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