'Utterly Disgusting': Chris Brown Slammed for Reportedly Kissing Married Woman on Stage as Appalled Husband Watches

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Chris Brown was at the center of controversy once again after allegedly kissing a married woman on stage at one of his concerts. Footage from one of Brown's recent performances went viral on social media on Sunday, March 29, showing him singing his classic song "Take You Down," where he famously pulls a member from the audience for a racy stript------.

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Chris Brown Reportedly Kissed a Married Woman

Source: MEGA Chris Brown found himself in hot water after reportedly kissing a married woman during one of his shows.

In the video, a woman could be seen reclining on a red couch as the "Say Goodbye" singer danced on top of her and sang closely in her ear. She then grabbed his face before sticking her tongue in his mouth. A clip showed the camera panning to a man in the audience shaking his head as he watched.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @cheaterscaughtlive/Instagram Chris Brown reportedly kissed a married woman on stage.

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Fans Sounded Off on the Viral Footage

Source: MEGA Fans shared their opinions on the viral video.

The social media clip sparked a flood of reactions online, with many calling the interaction "disrespectful." "Utterly disgusting. I feel for this guy," one critic wrote. "Pouring your heart into someone, for that to happen blatantly. It tears a man down. He will never be the same. Stay strong brother." A second agreed, writing, "Yeah no that’s cheating. It doesn’t matter who it is celebrity or not that is CHEATING." Others defended the woman on stage, writing, "Y'all take life too seriously, it's a moment she will never have again." "Maybe she got a hall pass. What goes on in her relationship might not be for everybody else," they added.

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Chris Brown's Baby Mama Took Shots at Him Last Month

Source: @diamondbrown/Instagram; @jadawallace/Instagram Chris Brown's ex Diamond Brown took shots at the singer's current girlfriend, Jada Wallace.

The musician's personal life recently made headlines after his ex-girlfriend Diamond Brown and his current girlfriend, Jada Wallace, traded shots online last month. Diamond, who is the mother of one of Brown's three kids, daughter Lovely, accused the "Run It" hitmaker of "making threats" to her new partner while she was "trying to move forward." In addition, she claimed Chris was trying to "ruin her relationships."

Chris Brown's Current Girlfriend Defended Him

Source: MEGA Chris Brown's current girlfriend, Jada Wallace, clapped back at Diamond Brown's claims.