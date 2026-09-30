Chris Hansen Says 'Primetime' Was 'Bizarre' and 'So Detached From Reality' of What His Work on 'To Catch a Predator' Was Like
Sept. 30 2026, Published 4:59 p.m. ET
Chris Hansen has some strong thoughts on how Primetime, the new A24 film about the rise of his controversial To Catch a Predator series, portrays him and his work.
Hansen, the former host of NBC’s To Catch a Predator, watched the film in a theater ahead of its September 25 release. Robert Pattinson portrays Hansen in the movie, directed by Lance Oppenheim, which follows the origins, rise and fallout of the popular Dateline segment.
Chris Hansen Doesn't Approve of 'Primetime'
In a video recorded outside the theater, Hansen admitted he found the movie difficult to understand and questioned its depiction of his work.
“It was so bizarre and so in and out of reality,” Hansen explained, adding that the film was “so detached from reality or anything I’ve experienced then or now doing the investigations.” He also said he was “not sure what the point of it was.”
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“Obviously I’m not objective because the character is, you know, me,” he said.
Hansen criticized Primetime even before watching it, questioning why Hollywood wanted to make a movie about him and expressing concerns about Pattinson’s portrayal.
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After seeing the film, Hansen gave Pattinson a “D” when Fox News host Jesse Watters asked him to grade the actor’s performance. Hansen also emphasized that audiences should understand that the movie is fictionalized.
“If you’re a fan of A24, if you’re a fan of Robert Pattinson, you know, make up your own mind [whether to] go see it,” Hansen said. “But realize that when you do go see it that it is absolutely a fictional portrayal of me, of my colleagues, of the series, and of the very hard, diligent enterprise work that we did then and do now.”
Pattinson Hoped Hansen Would Like the Movie
The movie dramatizes the rise and fall of To Catch a Predator, the Dateline series that used undercover operations and hidden cameras to confront men who believed they were communicating online with minors. The show became a major cultural phenomenon during its run in the 2000s.
Pattinson previously said he hoped Hansen would view the film as a compliment, pointing to the lasting cultural impact of Hansen and the series.