Chrissy Teigen Raises Health Concerns With Alarming Selfie of Bandaged Face
Chrissy Teigen endured a mysterious facial procedure that left her bruised and battered.
The model's face was wrapped in gauze on all sides and appeared visibly swollen in a selfie video on Thursday, May 22.
Teigen went on Instagram Live and shocked viewers when she seemed to be recovering in a hospital bed.
Fans seemed concerned, asking if she was okay and pointing out her "surgery face."
Although Teigen has not yet revealed the cause of her facial damage, it's only a matter of time, as she has been transparent in the past about cosmetic procedures.
In 2021, John Legend's wife had surgery to remove fat from her cheeks.
"I did that Dr. [Jason] Diamond buccal fat removal thing," she said in an Instagram Story at the time. "And since I quit drinking, I’m really seeing the results, and I like it. Yeah, I did it, what?"
Chrissy Teigen's Past Cosmetic Surgeries
In 2017, she got liposuction in her armpits.
"I had an armpit sucked out, which was one of the best things,” she told an outlet. "It’s a big secret, but I don’t care. It made me feel better in dresses; I felt more confident. It was the dumbest, stupidest thing I’ve ever done. The dumbest, but I like it, whatever. I have no regrets, honestly."
Years later, she published a behind-the-scenes video of herself getting Botox in the same area.
"No more soaking through silk!" she gushed about the procedure, which is supposed to help prevent sweating in the future. "Truly didn’t hurt at all! But I also do laser hair removal there so my pain tolerance might be quite high."
Chrissy Teigen's B----- Procedures
Teigen also got a b--- job at age 20, which she later regretted.
"It was more for a swimsuit thing," she explained in 2020. "I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed."
However, she emphasized how she "want[ed] them out now."
"If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift," she said at the time. "I think you’re supposed to replace [implants] every ten years. But when you have kids you think about [the risks] of surgery and I think, 'This is not the way I want to die, in b--- surgery.'"
Teigen's wish came true, as she revealed the marks on her chest in 2024.
"When the flash hits your b--- lift scars," she captioned a March 2024 post of herself in a strapless gown at an Oscars party.
During a January 2024 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, she confessed she’s had "three b--- jobs" in total.