Chrissy Teigen Raises Health Concerns With Alarming Selfie of Bandaged Face

In 2017, she got liposuction in her armpits.

"I had an armpit sucked out, which was one of the best things,” she told an outlet. "It’s a big secret, but I don’t care. It made me feel better in dresses; I felt more confident. It was the dumbest, stupidest thing I’ve ever done. The dumbest, but I like it, whatever. I have no regrets, honestly."

Years later, she published a behind-the-scenes video of herself getting Botox in the same area.

"No more soaking through silk!" she gushed about the procedure, which is supposed to help prevent sweating in the future. "Truly didn’t hurt at all! But I also do laser hair removal there so my pain tolerance might be quite high."