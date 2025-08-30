NEWS Christa B. Allen Reveals She Escaped a Cult After Life-Altering Romance With Its Leader Source: @christa/Instagram; @christaallen/TikTok Christa B. Allen said she escaped a cult after a damaging romance with its wealthy leader. OK! Staff Aug. 30 2025, Published 8:33 a.m. ET

Christa B. Allen, known for her role on Revenge, recently revealed a harrowing chapter of her life involving a cult and its charismatic leader. In a compelling TikTok video, the actress recounted her journey of rebuilding after a romance that nearly destroyed her. "I how it feels rebuilding your life after being in love with a charismatic, wealthy cult leader who burned it to the ground," she captioned the video, showcasing a carefree moment frolicking in the grass, with "Subway" by Chappell Roan playing in the background.

Source: @christaallen/TikTok Christa B. Allen shared her story in a TikTok video.

In the emotional caption, Allen, 33, shared her personal reflections. "Let me be very clear: nobody can burn down your life unless you give them access to it. That's the part I've had to own," she explained.

@christaallen let me be very clear: nobody can burn down your life unless you give them access to it. that’s the part I’ve had to own. so I’ve sat with the hardest questions: why did I trust him? why did I hand over my power? why did I silence my own inner knowing? the truth is, he was selling fairytales and from luxurious penthouses and private jets, I foolishly bought in. what I learned is that even if you spend every waking moment with someone— studying, eating, traveling, working, building, dreaming— you still may not KNOW them. especially when you’re dealing with someone who lies as easily as they breathe. that realization shattered me, but it also forced me to rebuild from the ground up. and fire is also cleansing. one day I’ll share the full story, but for now I’m walking forward with feet on solid ground and a heart that knows its strength ❤️‍🔥 ♬ Subway - DYLΛN Source: @christaallen/TikTok Christa Allen got candid about her life with a cult leader.

She took a deep dive into her self-exploration, asking herself difficult questions: "Why did I trust him? Why did I hand over my power? Why did I silence my own inner knowing? The truth is, he was selling fairytales from luxurious penthouses and private jets, and I foolishly bought in." The experience taught Allen a tough lesson about intimacy and trust. "Even if you spend every waking moment with someone, you still may not KNOW them," she said.

Source: @christa/Instagram Christa B. Allen said she questioned why she gave her power to the cult leader.

"Especially when you're dealing with someone who lies as easily as they breathe," she added. "That realization shattered me, but it also forced me to rebuild from the ground up." She ended the video on a hopeful note, stating, "One day I'll share the full story, but for now I'm walking forward with feet on solid ground and a heart that knows its strength."

Source: @christa/Instagram Christa B. Allen became famous after starring in '13 Going On 30.'

In the comments section, Allen reassured a concerned fan that despite her "truly horrendous" ordeal, she is doing "amazing now." The actress has not been publicly linked to anyone in recent years and has kept details about the alleged cult and its leader private.

Back in March, Allen announced her return to Los Angeles after three years in Miami, claiming she completed a "soul mission." In July 2022, she briefly made headlines when she shared a kiss with rapper The Game in a since-deleted TikTok video, although he later denied any romantic involvement.

Source: @christa/Instagram Christa B. Allen reassured fans she is doing 'amazing now' despite the 'truly horrendous' ordeal.