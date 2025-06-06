Christian Bale Looks Unrecognizable on Set of 'Madden' Film as He Portrays Raiders Owner Al Davis: Photos

Bale’s long brown hair was slicked back to mimic Davis’ appearance. His outfit was a classic look, featuring a black leather jacket, dress pants and Oxford-style shoes.

The actor also wore three large rings to resemble the three Super Bowl wins under the Raiders’ belt, making them the sixth most decorated NFL team in history.

Actor Nicolas Cage was also spotted filming on set, as he was cast to play the legendary John Madden, who significantly impacted the game of football with his successful coaching tenure for the Raiders, his unique broadcasting approach and his key role in creating the iconic Madden NFL video game franchise.