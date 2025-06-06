Christian Bale Looks Unrecognizable on Set of 'Madden' Film as He Portrays Raiders Owner Al Davis: Photos
Actor Christian Bale was spotted filming for the upcoming biographical sports drama Madden in Atlanta, Ga., on Wednesday, June 4.
In images obtained by OK!, Bale looked unrecognizable as he portrayed former Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis.
The American Hustle star was captured on set with a receding hairline, liver spots on his forehead and a heavy application of makeup and facial prosthetics.
Christian Bale Is Unrecognizable on Set of 'Madden'
Bale’s long brown hair was slicked back to mimic Davis’ appearance. His outfit was a classic look, featuring a black leather jacket, dress pants and Oxford-style shoes.
The actor also wore three large rings to resemble the three Super Bowl wins under the Raiders’ belt, making them the sixth most decorated NFL team in history.
Actor Nicolas Cage was also spotted filming on set, as he was cast to play the legendary John Madden, who significantly impacted the game of football with his successful coaching tenure for the Raiders, his unique broadcasting approach and his key role in creating the iconic Madden NFL video game franchise.
Cage’s transformation for his role as the late Madden was just as shocking as Bale’s. The National Treasure star reportedly has to wear a fat suit and facial prosthetics to portray the former coach’s heavyweight.
In one of the first behind-the-scenes looks of the upcoming film, its production company, Amazon MGM Studios, tweeted on X about what fans could expect from the biopic.
“The film follows Madden’s remarkable journey — from his Super Bowl-winning partnership with Al Davis and the Raiders, to creating ‘Madden NFL,’ and becoming one of the most iconic voices in football history,” the studio wrote in May.
- Mark Wahlberg, 53, Looks Unrecognizable in Face Prosthetics as He Films '60s Crime Thriller 'By Any Means': Photos
- Mark Wahlberg Looks Unrecognizable After Packing On The Pounds For Film 'Father Stu'
- Daniel Craig MIA From Los Angeles Premiere Of 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Red Carpet Premiere — Find Out Why
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Football Fans Hyped About 'Madden' Film
After social media users caught a glimpse of the movie’s details, they expressed excitement and shock over the actors’ transformations.
“Is this for real? Bale looks like Al holy s---,” commented one fan.
“This has HUGE potential,” said another.
“D--- they actually look pretty accurate lol,” added a third.
'Madden' Director Uses Racial Slur During Filming
Though Bale and Cage are busy filming on set, production recently ran into a bit of trouble after director David O. Russell allegedly used a racial slur during an unscripted monologue.
Following the incident, an unnamed supporting actor reportedly quit and walked away from filming alongside several others. Studio sources claimed to a news outlet that “conversations” about the actor returning to set are ongoing.