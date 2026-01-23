Christina Aguilera, 45, Turns Heads on Stage While Flaunting Her Curves in Tight-Fitting Bodysuit

Article continues below advertisement

Christina Aguilera proved she's still got it as she hit the stage in a curve-hugging bodysuit that had fans doing a double take. The "Fighter" singer, 45, performed to a full audience in a navy bodysuit with a corset-style skirt that highlighted her tiny waist in a social media video shared on Friday, January 23.

Christina Aguilera in 2026 at 45 years old with that mic still on, looking and sounding amazing! pic.twitter.com/aSqnYqFYFi — Jaden Loves Jaden (@jadenlovesjaden) January 23, 2026 Source: @jadenlovesjaden/X Fans couldn't get over how good Christina Aguilera looked.

Christina Aguilera Showed Off Ageless Beauty in a Tight Bodysuit

Source: MEGA Christina Aguilera turned heads while performing in Paris.

"Christina Aguilera in 2026 at 45 years old with that mic still on, looking and sounding amazing!" read the caption. Aguilera completed the bold look with black, thigh-high leather boots and sultry lace gloves. Later in the show, the singer shed her corset skirt, swapping it for a sparkling chain design that left her thong on full display.

Christina Aguilera’s first serve of 2026. pic.twitter.com/4bd43IMUgA — ً (@BICONlC) January 22, 2026 Source: @BICONlC/X Christina Aguilera's chain skirt was a show-stopping look.

Fans Were Obsessed With Christina Aguilera's Look

Source: MEGA Fans asked for Christina Aguilera's 'witch' in regards to how good she looked at 45.

The Burlesque star performed at La Gala des Pièces Jaunes in Paris, a major French charity concert, sharing the stage with fellow A-listers like A$AP Rocky and K-pop icons G-Dragon and Stray Kids. "She’s on her 20th beauty peak and 12th vocal peak. Oh Xtina, you will always be the one who has my heart," one admirer wrote in the comment section, while another fan added, "Christina Aguilera looks so good! She is living proof that 40's are the new 20's." "Shoutout to Christina Aguilera’s genius Dr/aesthetician/witch…and team.✨🧿💛@xtina," as s third added. "Mi Reina bella, name ‘em. Drop the entire routine and team’s details, Por favor."

Christina Aguilera's Weight Loss Continues to Make Headlines

Source: MEGA Admirers first noticed Christina Aguilera's weight loss in 2024.

Aguilera's weight loss continued to draw attention, with fans noticing her significantly slimmer frame at the 2024 Grammy Awards. As the singer continued to slim down, rumors swirled that she had used the Hollywood weight loss drug Ozempic to achieve her transformation.

Christina Aguilera Has Yet to Address Ozempic Use

Source: MEGA Christina Aguilera has yet to address rumors whether she used weight loss drugs to achieve her results.