Christina Aguilera, 45, Turns Heads on Stage While Flaunting Her Curves in Tight-Fitting Bodysuit
Jan. 23 2026, Published 1:53 p.m. ET
Christina Aguilera proved she's still got it as she hit the stage in a curve-hugging bodysuit that had fans doing a double take.
The "Fighter" singer, 45, performed to a full audience in a navy bodysuit with a corset-style skirt that highlighted her tiny waist in a social media video shared on Friday, January 23.
Christina Aguilera Showed Off Ageless Beauty in a Tight Bodysuit
"Christina Aguilera in 2026 at 45 years old with that mic still on, looking and sounding amazing!" read the caption.
Aguilera completed the bold look with black, thigh-high leather boots and sultry lace gloves.
Later in the show, the singer shed her corset skirt, swapping it for a sparkling chain design that left her thong on full display.
Fans Were Obsessed With Christina Aguilera's Look
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The Burlesque star performed at La Gala des Pièces Jaunes in Paris, a major French charity concert, sharing the stage with fellow A-listers like A$AP Rocky and K-pop icons G-Dragon and Stray Kids.
"She’s on her 20th beauty peak and 12th vocal peak. Oh Xtina, you will always be the one who has my heart," one admirer wrote in the comment section, while another fan added, "Christina Aguilera looks so good! She is living proof that 40's are the new 20's."
"Shoutout to Christina Aguilera’s genius Dr/aesthetician/witch…and team.✨🧿💛@xtina," as s third added. "Mi Reina bella, name ‘em. Drop the entire routine and team’s details, Por favor."
Christina Aguilera's Weight Loss Continues to Make Headlines
Aguilera's weight loss continued to draw attention, with fans noticing her significantly slimmer frame at the 2024 Grammy Awards.
As the singer continued to slim down, rumors swirled that she had used the Hollywood weight loss drug Ozempic to achieve her transformation.
Christina Aguilera Has Yet to Address Ozempic Use
The "What a Girl Wants" singer has yet to address possible Ozempic use, but she’s made it clear in the past that she doesn’t “give a f---” about outside opinions.
“I’m not going to take it on. It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people’s opinions of me are not my business,” the "I Turn to You" artist told Glamour in August 2024. “When you’re a teenager, you have a very different body than when you’re in your 20s. I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, ‘Oh, she’s getting thicker.’ Then I had industry people: ‘They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager.’”