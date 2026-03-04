Christine Handy’s Take on Illness, Identity, and Expanding Beauty Standards

Article continues below advertisement

For decades, Christine Handy has modeled in the fashion industry, building her career within a field that’s known for its emphasis on image and self-presentation. In 2012, at age 41, her job was interrupted after being diagnosed with breast cancer. The months that followed were riddled with chemotherapy treatments, surgeries, and the physical and emotional impact of it all. Cancer entirely reshaped her relationship with her body. Like many women facing mastectomy and reconstruction, Handy had to confront questions about identity, femininity, and self-perception.

Returning to the Industry on Different Terms After treatment, Handy made the decision to return to modeling. This time, however, her presence reflected her shift in priorities. Rather than attempting to recreate her image pre-diagnosis, she chose to publicly display the physical changes that had resulted from her surgery. Her presence in campaigns and fashion events helped push forward conversations about representation, especially for women who choose not to undergo reconstructive surgery or who have visible scars. In an industry that often asks for uniformity, Handy’s return contributed to ongoing efforts to expand the range of bodies seen in mainstream fashion. This decision was a deliberate mindset to continue her professional life under new circumstances. By being public about her physical changes, she represented all of the women facing similar realities after cancer treatment.

From Personal Experience to The Big Screen Handy’s experience with breast cancer also inspired other creative avenues. In 2016, she published Walk Beside Me, a novel inspired by aspects of her own life. This book was fictitious rather than a memoir, but it still explores very real concepts like friendship, faith, illness, and emotional resilience. The novel later turned into a film, Hello Beautiful, directed by Ziad Hamzeh and starring Tricia Helfer, who played a role modeled after Handy’s own journey. The film premiered at the 25th Beverly Hills Film Festival in April 2025, where it received the Golden Palm Award. Unlike many cancer stories that focus primarily on loss, Hello Beautiful centers on survivorship and the much-needed relationships that can help people through medical crises. It addresses uncertainty and fear without reducing its characters to their diagnoses. Handy shared in a Variety interview that“When I was diagnosed, I turned to movies for answers.” She liked hearing stories that continued beyond hospital rooms and the difficulties of being diagnosed.