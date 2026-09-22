Christine Taylor Reveals She Was Held at Gunpoint During Terrifying '90s Carjacking
Sept. 22 2026, Published 8:57 a.m. ET
Christine Taylor opened up about a traumatic experience she endured during the early '90s alongside her Blossom costar David Pressman.
“We got carjacked together. By a gun. Broad daylight. It was 3 in the afternoon,” the Brady Bunch star said on the "We’re Still Here, Babe" podcast.
“I parked the car. We got out of the car to cross the street to go to our apartment,” she explained.
Carjacked in Broad Daylight
Taylor continued, “This car slowed down, and I didn’t even think twice because the car was slowing down, but it was 3 in the afternoon, bright sunshine. The guy in the passenger seat got out with a gun and waved to David to stay on the curb and told me to give him the keys.”
As she continued with her story, Taylor said that the carjacker made her take the anti-theft club off of the steering wheel.
“I had my purse on my shoulder, and I just remember thinking, like, don’t just go for the purse, just take the car. Just in my head,” she said. “And then, of course, he said, 'Leave the purse.’"
Living With the Trauma
As the conversation went on, Taylor said that the incident happened in a span of a minute and a half, but it seemed like time had stood still. She never sought help or spoke to a therapist about the encounter.
“I wasn’t talking, processing the trauma in that way. We didn’t do that in the '90s, really. You had your friends and your family to lean on through those kinds of moments,” she said.
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Gaining a Win After a Terrifying Experience
Shortly after the traumatic experience, Taylor had to audition for a role in the movie Night of the Demons 2 and ended up getting the role.
“It was great to talk about; just the most therapeutic experience of working through trauma was getting on a set and getting to be in this horror movie where you’re running around screaming with kids your age,” she shared.
Getting Help Through the Proper Channels
Taylor admitted that she has been in therapy for years and that the incident comes up often.
“Very soon after it happened, if I saw somebody on the street in a crosswalk, my body would freeze because of seeing a person crossing and thinking they’re going to come to the car,” she said of being triggered.