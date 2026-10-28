or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Princess Diana
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Christopher Lloyd Recalls Sitting Next to 'Attractive' Princess Diana at 'Back to the Future Part II' Premiere

images of Princess Diana and Christopher Lloyd.
Source: MEGA

Christopher Lloyd recalled Princess Diana's unexpected reaction to 'Back to the Future Part II.'

Profile Image

Oct. 28 2026, Updated 6:01 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Christopher Lloyd recalled Princess Diana's surprising and enthusiastic reaction to a wild scene when they met at the 1989 London premiere of Back to the Future Part II.

"She really laughed out loud at that — I mean, she really guffawed, and I was surprised," Lloyd writes in his new memoir, In My Own Time, recalling Diana's response to a scene involving Biff, played by Thomas F. Wilson, crashing into a manure truck.

The actor found himself seated beside the Princess of Wales after his costar Michael J. Fox, who was originally supposed to accompany her, couldn't attend the U.K. premiere.

Article continues below advertisement

Lloyd Recalls His First Impression of Princess Diana

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Lloyd described Princess Diana as 'approachable and attractive' after sitting beside her at the 1989 premiere.
Source: MEGA; MEGA

Lloyd described Princess Diana as 'approachable and attractive' after sitting beside her at the 1989 premiere.

Lloyd described Diana as "approachable and attractive" in his memoir.

"Under regular circumstances, I might have been inclined to ask her to have a drink with me later, which would have been the wrong thing to do," he writes. "She was genuinely attentive of the movie."

The premiere, which Diana chaired, also placed additional expectations on Lloyd following Fox's absence. The actor recalled feeling "extra pressure" to "pick up the slack" while representing the film.

Article continues below advertisement

Princess Diana's Reaction to a 'Back to the Future Part II' Scene Surprised Lloyd

image of Diana's laughter at Biff's manure truck mishap surprised Lloyd.
Source: MEGA

Diana's laughter at Biff's manure truck mishap surprised Lloyd.

While Diana laughed a few times during the movie, Lloyd was mostly surprised by how she reacted to the running p----truck joke.

The scene shows a classic Back to the Future running joke where Biff ends up face-first in manure after crashing into a truck.

Her reaction proved Lloyd wrong about what kind of comedy royals enjoy.

"What kind of message does her enjoyment of that moment send?" he writes. "I suppose that kind of humor is pretty universal. I just didn't expect it from royalty."

MORE ON:
Princess Diana

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Lloyd Reveals His One Regret About 'Back to the Future Part III'

image of Lloyd acknowledges there was 'too much risk' in performing a dangerous train stunt in 'Back to the Future Part III.'
Source: MEGA

Lloyd acknowledges there was 'too much risk' in performing a dangerous train stunt in 'Back to the Future Part III.'

Lloyd also reflected on his experiences filming the trilogy, noting that Back to the Future Part III is his favorite installment.

However, the actor admits he still has one regret about the 1990 film. In the climax, Doc Brown (Lloyd) and Marty (Fox) ride horses next to a fast train and climb aboard to get back to 1985.

Stunt doubles handled the dangerous train climb instead of the actors. Lloyd explained that the stars doing it themselves would've been simply "too risky."

Lloyd Opens Up About His Past Cocaine Abuse

image of Lloyd opens up about his first experience with c-----e, admitting, 'I was hooked almost immediately.'
Source: MEGA

Lloyd opened up about his first experience with cocaine.

The actor also reflects on his time playing Reverend Jim Ignatowski on the 1970s sitcom Taxi, sharing how the character's countercultural roots mirrored his own life.

Lloyd describes Jim, a former Harvard student, as a "leftover and a burnout of hippie culture" whose storylines sometimes involved drug use.

He remembers trying cocaine for the very first time during a visit to the Joe Allen restaurant in Los Angeles.

"A young woman approached me and asked if I wanted to come out to her car and do a snort. She meant cocaine, which at that point I had never tried," Lloyd writes.

"I hadn't been out looking for it, but I said all right. We went out to her car and did a couple of lines. That was all it took. I was hooked almost immediately. I loved it, and that was where my cocaine abuse began," he recalls.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.