Christy Carlson Romano Says There's Still a Chance She Could Go Blind One Year After Shooting Accident
Oct. 26 2026, Updated 5:09 a.m. ET
Christy Carlson Romano said there is still a chance she could go blind more than a year after a shooting accident left her with multiple injuries to her face.
The former Disney Channel star is still being monitored by doctors after a fragment of birdshot lodged near her right eye.
In an interview with Fox News published October 24, Romano explained why the injury remains a concern.
"I was peppered with birdshot at about 250 feet away, and I was struck in a fat pocket under my eye and also in my forehead," Romano said.
"I still have birdshot behind my eye about a millimeter away from anything critical. And if it were to move, I would go blind. So, we're hoping that doesn't happen," she added.
Christy Carlson Romano Was Shot During A Birthday Outing
The accident happened in February 2025 while Romano and her husband, Brendan Rooney, were celebrating his 42nd birthday with friends.
The actress, who shares daughters Isabella, 9, and Sophia, 7, with Rooney, later described how narrowly she escaped more serious injuries.
"It just so happened to hit the right fat pocket right under the eye," she recalled.
"And I really almost survived through a miracle because I think there was any amount of outcomes when it came to having birdshot striking my skull and my face," she added.
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The Actress Says Her Daughters Changed Her Perspective
Romano also reflected on how the experience affected her outlook on life, particularly as a mother of two young girls.
"I, at one point, thought that I was going to die," Romano shared.
"And when you have children, you can't help but start to see the world completely differently after an accident like that," she added.
At the time, Romano shared details of the incident in an Instagram post, explaining that Rooney helped her after she was injured.
"I took him to shoot clay pigeons as a present," she wrote on Instagram in February 2025 alongside a video showing injuries to her right eye and forehead.
"There was another party with us and they unsafely fired in the wrong direction and shot me in the face," she added.
Christy Carlson Romano's Doctors Continue To Monitor Her Injury
Romano credited her husband with helping her get medical attention after the shooting. She also explained why doctors had not removed the fragment near her eye.
"I was hit in 5 places, one was less than an inch from hitting me directly in my right eye," she said.
"Unfortunately a fragment got lodged behind my eye and it is too risky to remove surgically at this time. Doctors will continue to monitor me (I can see normally at the moment)," she added.
As she continues to recover, Romano has spoken about the importance of appreciating the people closest to her.
"I love my daughters, husband, family, and friends so much," she said.
"I saw my life flash before my eyes and I'm telling you, hug the people around you every chance you can. Life can change in an instant," she added.