Christy Carlson Romano Thinks 'Cadet Kelly' Costar Shawn Ashmore 'Ghosted' Her Because She Wasn't 'Famous Enough'

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Christy Carlson Romano spilled the tea about her former relationship with fellow actor Shawn Ashmore, revealing the two briefly dated while filming the hit Disney Channel movie Cadet Kelly.

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Ghosted by Ashmore

Source: MEGA Romano explained that she dated Ashmore when she was 18 as they filmed 'Cadet Kelly.'

“Shawn and I dated for the summer we filmed Cadet Kelly and for a few months after,” Romano recalled in her Instagram post. “I was eventually ghosted and heard ‘his team’ thought I wasn’t famous enough for us to keep dating. Hollywood is brutal for a young girl.” The news came as Romano prepares to release her new book, Once Upon a Trainwreck: The Rise and Fall of a Child Star. She also shared that the entire truth will be exposed in the tome.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @CHRISTYCARLSONROMANO/instagram Romano revealed she was ghosted by her 'Cadet Kelly' costar.

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The Fans Showed Up for Romano

Source: MEGA After sharing her story about being ghosted, fans comforted her in the comments of her Instagram post.

After sharing the story, fans sympathized with her, leaving comments on the post. One person wrote, “If it makes you feel any better, I remember you and not him, at all.” Another fan said, “I just like that 20 years later here you are and where’s Shawn?” as a third penned, “I’m so sorry. Hollywood can be great, or it can be harsh, unfortunately.”

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Romano Has Always Been Candid About Her Life

Source: MEGA Romano has always been open about her life, sharing more details in her upcoming book.

This isn’t the first time Romano has shared her business with the world. In a 2023 podcast episode, she shared that she got b----- implants as a teenager because she was dealing with body image issues while filming Cadet Kelly. “At the time, obviously, I was coming of age in Hollywood.. And my mom and me looked at footage or some s---,” she recalled. “She was like, ‘Christy, if you want to get b----- implants, I just want to let you know that’s an option.’”

Romano’s Feelings Toward Shia LaBeouf

Source: MEGA Romano spoke her relationship with Shia LaBeouf