or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Christy Carlson Romano
OK LogoNEWS

Christy Carlson Romano Thinks 'Cadet Kelly' Costar Shawn Ashmore 'Ghosted' Her Because She Wasn't 'Famous Enough'

Image of Christy Carlson Romano
Source: MEGA

Christy Carlson Romano talked about the time Shawn Ashmore 'ghosted' her as a teen.

Oct. 6 2026, Published 3:06 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Christy Carlson Romano spilled the tea about her former relationship with fellow actor Shawn Ashmore, revealing the two briefly dated while filming the hit Disney Channel movie Cadet Kelly.

Article continues below advertisement

Ghosted by Ashmore

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Split Image of Christy Carlson Romano and Shawn Ashmore
Source: MEGA

Romano explained that she dated Ashmore when she was 18 as they filmed 'Cadet Kelly.'

“Shawn and I dated for the summer we filmed Cadet Kelly and for a few months after,” Romano recalled in her Instagram post. “I was eventually ghosted and heard ‘his team’ thought I wasn’t famous enough for us to keep dating. Hollywood is brutal for a young girl.”

The news came as Romano prepares to release her new book, Once Upon a Trainwreck: The Rise and Fall of a Child Star. She also shared that the entire truth will be exposed in the tome.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @CHRISTYCARLSONROMANO/instagram

Romano revealed she was ghosted by her 'Cadet Kelly' costar.

Article continues below advertisement

The Fans Showed Up for Romano

Image of Christy Carlson Romano
Source: MEGA

After sharing her story about being ghosted, fans comforted her in the comments of her Instagram post.

After sharing the story, fans sympathized with her, leaving comments on the post.

One person wrote, “If it makes you feel any better, I remember you and not him, at all.”

Another fan said, “I just like that 20 years later here you are and where’s Shawn?” as a third penned, “I’m so sorry. Hollywood can be great, or it can be harsh, unfortunately.”

MORE ON:
Christy Carlson Romano

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Romano Has Always Been Candid About Her Life

Image of Christy Carlson Romano
Source: MEGA

Romano has always been open about her life, sharing more details in her upcoming book.

This isn’t the first time Romano has shared her business with the world.

In a 2023 podcast episode, she shared that she got b----- implants as a teenager because she was dealing with body image issues while filming Cadet Kelly.

“At the time, obviously, I was coming of age in Hollywood.. And my mom and me looked at footage or some s---,” she recalled. “She was like, ‘Christy, if you want to get b----- implants, I just want to let you know that’s an option.’”

Romano’s Feelings Toward Shia LaBeouf

Split Image of Christy Carlson Romano and Shia LaBeouf
Source: MEGA

Romano spoke her relationship with Shia LaBeouf

In the same interview, Romano expressed how she felt about her former Even Stevens costar Shia LaBeouf, admitting they had a “sibling rivalry.”

“I felt a little jilted from the whole situation,” she recalled. “I was like, ‘Here he is. Making a big ol’ splash in Hollywood and here I am, I chose to go to college, and there’s consequences that come to that,’ but there was definitely an undercurrent of regret and comparison, sibling rivalry, if you will.”

Fans can expect her to go in depth about her and LaBeouf’s relationship in her new book. She recently posted a photo of him and his dad, Jeffery LaBeouf, on her Instagram page, with a memorable caption.

“Shia and I spent 3 years of our lives right next to each other in adjoining trailers, both of us enduring painful childhoods. If only we could have been there for each other, but we were each going through our own battles and could barely take care of ourselves," she penned. "It might anger some people, but I don’t care anymore. If my story can help just one person, it will have been worth it.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.