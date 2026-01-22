'90s Supermodel Christy Turlington, 57, Is Sick of Men Fawning Over Her Daughter Grace Burns, 22: 'A Strange Thing to Observe'

Article continues below advertisement

Supermodel Christy Turlington is used to turning heads, but becoming a mother has shifted her perspective, especially when it comes to how men lose "control" around her daughter, Grace Burns. "It was something that I was aware of, but I didn't go deep on it until I had a child of my own, who at 15 or so I could see men's eyes looking at her in that way," Turlington, 57, said during an appearance on "Bella Freud's Fashion Neurosis" podcast on Wednesday, January 21.

Christy Turlington Said Men Lack 'Control'

Source: 'Bella Freud's Fashion Neurosis' Podcast/YouTube Christy Turlington spoke about her daughter during an appearance on the 'Bella Freud's Fashion Neurosis' podcast.

The '90s star reflected on walking by construction sites, bracing herself for what she called "animalistic" attention from men. She'd "bark back," but it wasn't until she became a mother to her 22-year-old model daughter that she understood the impact of such attention at a young age. "A young woman is a child, and I don't know if a lot of men have control in the way that they react to that beauty and innocence," the Every Mother Counts founder continued. "Whatever that is, it's like a drug, I think and people aren't even aware that they have that reaction."

Source: 'Fashion Neurosis' Podcast/YouTube Christy Turlington appeared on the 'Fashion Neurosis' podcast.

'It Was a Strange Thing to Observe'

Source: MEGA Christy Turlington slammed how men lose 'control' around young women.

Turlington called for men to "be taught not to have that reaction," adding, "Or to ask themselves why they're having that reaction. It's a very strange thing to observe." Apart from the 22-year-old the former model shares son Finn, 19, with her husband, Hollywood filmmaker Ed Burns.

Christy Turlington Has Embraced Motherhood

Source: MEGA Christy Turlington is a mother to two adult children.

Turlington previously spoke about motherhood in a 2014 interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer and opened up about the qualities she hoped to pass down to her children. “I believe we learn most from examples around us. I hope my actions and the way I choose to live my life teach my children what I value,” she explained. “I think it is vital that my children see as much of the world as possible, as that's how I learned most everything that matters. I trust that an expansive worldview will help them better understand their place in our world.”

Christy Turlington Also Highlighted Her Husband

Source: MEGA Christy Turlington and Ed Burns tied the knot in 2003.