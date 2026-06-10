Chronicle's Tribeca Party Became a Magnet for Creators, Celebrities and Cultural Tastemakers

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Tribeca Festival may have been celebrating its 25th anniversary, but one of the week's biggest draws wasn't a movie premiere. Creators, comedians, entrepreneurs and entertainment insiders gathered for Chronicle's "Emerging Icons at Tribeca" celebration, an invite-only event that quickly became a hotspot for some of the most influential personalities working across digital media and pop culture. Guests spent the evening mingling, posing for photos and catching up with fellow creators as the worlds of entertainment, technology and social media collided under one roof.

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Source: pics: chronicle

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Among those in attendance were creator and comedian Delaney Rowe, social media star Tinx, creator and interviewer Davis Burleson, fashion entrepreneur Jessica Wang and celebrity chefs Clinton Kelly and Michael Symon, stars of the hit food-focused series Chewed Up. The diverse crowd reflected just how broad today's definition of celebrity has become. While actors and musicians once dominated festival parties, many of today's most recognizable personalities have built their fame online, attracting loyal audiences and turning personal brands into thriving businesses. That shift was on full display throughout the evening as creators, founders and entertainment figures mixed effortlessly throughout the venue.

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Source: pics: chronicle