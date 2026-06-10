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Chronicle's Tribeca Party Became a Magnet for Creators, Celebrities and Cultural Tastemakers

chronicles tribeca party became a magnet for creators celebrities and cultural tastemakers
Source: pics: chronicle
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June 10 2026, Published 3:54 a.m. ET

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Tribeca Festival may have been celebrating its 25th anniversary, but one of the week's biggest draws wasn't a movie premiere.

Creators, comedians, entrepreneurs and entertainment insiders gathered for Chronicle's "Emerging Icons at Tribeca" celebration, an invite-only event that quickly became a hotspot for some of the most influential personalities working across digital media and pop culture.

Guests spent the evening mingling, posing for photos and catching up with fellow creators as the worlds of entertainment, technology and social media collided under one roof.

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chronicles tribeca party became a magnet for creators celebrities and cultural tastemakers
Source: pics: chronicle
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Among those in attendance were creator and comedian Delaney Rowe, social media star Tinx, creator and interviewer Davis Burleson, fashion entrepreneur Jessica Wang and celebrity chefs Clinton Kelly and Michael Symon, stars of the hit food-focused series Chewed Up. The diverse crowd reflected just how broad today's definition of celebrity has become.

While actors and musicians once dominated festival parties, many of today's most recognizable personalities have built their fame online, attracting loyal audiences and turning personal brands into thriving businesses. That shift was on full display throughout the evening as creators, founders and entertainment figures mixed effortlessly throughout the venue.

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chronicles tribeca party became a magnet for creators celebrities and cultural tastemakers
Source: pics: chronicle

The celebration was hosted by Chronicle, a rapidly growing company founded by Aaron Sisto, Scott Greenberg and Ollie Lewis. The company has generated buzz for its work helping creators, brands and media companies better understand and engage audiences in an increasingly digital world, making it a natural host for an event centered around modern influence.

Fashion also took center stage throughout the night. Guests arrived in an array of standout looks, from sleek monochromatic ensembles to eye-catching statement pieces that turned the red carpet into its own attraction.

Beyond the photo opportunities, the event offered plenty of conversation about the changing entertainment landscape, upcoming projects and the growing impact creators continue to have across culture, business and media.

As Tribeca's festivities continued across New York City, Chronicle's Emerging Icons gathering stood out as a celebration of the personalities driving today's biggest trends. If the guest list was any indication, many of the names shaping tomorrow's entertainment headlines were already in the room.

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