Chuck Norris' Former Costar Slams Emmys for Snubbing Late Star in Memoriam, Calls It a 'Tragic Mistake' That Hurt Family and Fans
Sept. 16 2026, Published 9:11 a.m. ET
Chuck Norris' former costar, Judson Mills, is calling out the Emmys for snubbing the late star.
Mills reportedly told TMZ about the snub: "Tragic mistake. And I have to assume it was just a terrible mistake. But my first thought was Gena and the family. And his fans."
Mills worked closely with Norris on Seasons 7, 8, and 9 of Walker, Texas Ranger, their hit television series together.
So when the 78th Emmy Awards chose to skip the late actor in their In Memoriam segment this year, it inevitably didn't sit well with Mills.
Norris passed away earlier this year, on March 19, just nine days after celebrating his 86th birthday.
The actor was unexpectedly hospitalized in Hawaii after a medical emergency and passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones.
Judson Mills Called Chuck Norris' Emmy Snub 'Disappointing'
Commenting on the matter, Mills did cut the widely regarded award ceremony some slack, saying, "I'm confident Chuck would encourage forgiveness. He was an 'it's not all about me' kind of guy."
At the same time, he added, "But for an icon of his stature who impacted not only Hollywood, but the entire world, to see him not receive recognition at all and to see the family not receive that recognition was disappointing."
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Norris Wasn't the Only One Excluded From the 'In Memoriam' Segment
While the Emmys didn't include him in the broadcast segment, it did feature Norris on their online portion of the In Memoriam.
But it still bothered his costar, as Mills said that the snub "must have hurt" Norris' family "on some level," adding, "It hurt my feelings for sure. He was a legend for G--'s sake."
As it turns out, however, Norris wasn't the only notable celebrity who wasn't included in this year's Emmy Awards' In Memoriam segment.
Other celebrities who were also excluded from the broadcast segment of this year's Emmy Awards In Memoriam ceremony included Daveigh Chase, Nicholas Brendon, Tom Kane, and Patrick Muldoon, among others.
One of Chase's friends also spoke out against the Television Academy, reportedly telling TMZ that "These f------ Emmys snubbed Daveigh from the In Memoriam. Awful."
Meanwhile, the tribute honored several other major names that the entertainment industry has lost over the past year, including country legend Dolly Parton, Hayden Panettiere, Catherine O'Hara, and Rob Reiner.