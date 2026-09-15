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Ciara Miller Says Meeting Julia Stiles on 'DWTS' Was an Unforgettable Fangirl Experience

Split photo of Julia Stiles and Ciara Miller
Source: MEGA

Ciara Miller recalled her first, unforgettable fangirl meeting experience with Julia Stiles.

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Sept. 15 2026, Published 7:41 a.m. ET

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Ciara Miller met Julia Stiles on Dancing with the Stars in an unforgettable experience.

During her appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Monday, September 14, Miller shared, “I met [Stiles]; she was like, 'Hey, I’m Julia.' I was like, [long pause] I know.”

The reality star said that she couldn’t get a word out, only telling Stiles it was “an honor” to meet her.

Despite a somewhat awkward first impression, Miller still went on to call Stiles “so cool, so sweet.”

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Ciara Miller Admitted Being a Julia Stiles Fangirl

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Image of Ciara Miller recalled her first meeting with Julia Stiles.
Source: MEGA

Ciara Miller recalled her first meeting with Julia Stiles.

Miller shared with host Jennifer Hudson, “I mean, I met Julia Stiles, and I grew up watching ‘Save the Last Dance’ over [and over again].”

“You’ve seen the movie 15 million times. I would go over to my girlfriend’s house, and yeah, her name was Britney; her parents would literally put us in front of the TV and put on ‘Save the Last Dance.’ That would keep us occupied for at least four hours. Rewatch it over and over again,” she continued.

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Image of Ciara Miller also shared how meeting actress Jenna Dewan had her fangirling.
Source: MEGA

Ciara Miller also shared how meeting actress Jenna Dewan had her fangirling.

Besides Stiles, Miller also shared how meeting actress Jenna Dewan had her fangirling.

“A star in her own right, ‘Step Up,’ I mean, she’s an incredible dancer as well. She’s also so sweet,” Miller said.

Meanwhile, the Season 35 cast consists of reality TV stars, athletes, actors, and comedians, whom Miller called “a good bunch.”

Besides Miller, Stiles, and Dewan, the cast includes Tatyana Ali, Taylor Hanson, Ezra French, Amber Glenn, Connor Wood, Sarah Jane Nader, Tyler Cameron, Giada DeLaurentiis, Harry Shum Jr., Conner Levitt, Guillermo Rodriguez, Maura Higgins, and Jackson Olson.

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Miller Also Earned Praise From Carl Radke

Image of Ciara Miller earned significant praise from her costar Carl Radke.
Source: MEGA

Ciara Miller earned significant praise from her costar Carl Radke.

Meanwhile, Miller earned significant praise from her costar Carl Radke.

Radke agreed that Miller's life, specifically her career, has only gone up, while speaking about her Dancing with the Stars debut.

“I think she’s in the best place she has been in her career — just where she’s at, what she’s doing, the confidence level. And she’s got a great dancing partner. So all the energy is going her direction,” he told People.

Image of Ciara Miller was announced as a 'Dancing with the Stars' cast member for Season 35.
Source: MEGA

Ciara Miller was announced as a 'Dancing with the Stars' cast member for Season 35.

Radke and a few other of Miller's Summer House gang are also flying to Los Angeles to root for her, who is partnered with pro Brandon Armstrong for the new season.

“I have her performance dates, and Lindsay [Hubbard], Kyle [Cooke], myself, I think Mia [Calabrese], I think a few of us are going to go. It might be different days depending on our schedule, but I have some dates in mind, so September at some point,” he said.

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