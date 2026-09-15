Ciara Miller Says Meeting Julia Stiles on 'DWTS' Was an Unforgettable Fangirl Experience

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Ciara Miller met Julia Stiles on Dancing with the Stars in an unforgettable experience. During her appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Monday, September 14, Miller shared, “I met [Stiles]; she was like, 'Hey, I’m Julia.' I was like, [long pause] I know.” The reality star said that she couldn’t get a word out, only telling Stiles it was “an honor” to meet her. Despite a somewhat awkward first impression, Miller still went on to call Stiles “so cool, so sweet.”

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Ciara Miller Admitted Being a Julia Stiles Fangirl

Source: MEGA Ciara Miller recalled her first meeting with Julia Stiles.

Miller shared with host Jennifer Hudson, “I mean, I met Julia Stiles, and I grew up watching ‘Save the Last Dance’ over [and over again].” “You’ve seen the movie 15 million times. I would go over to my girlfriend’s house, and yeah, her name was Britney; her parents would literally put us in front of the TV and put on ‘Save the Last Dance.’ That would keep us occupied for at least four hours. Rewatch it over and over again,” she continued.

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Source: MEGA Ciara Miller also shared how meeting actress Jenna Dewan had her fangirling.

Besides Stiles, Miller also shared how meeting actress Jenna Dewan had her fangirling. “A star in her own right, ‘Step Up,’ I mean, she’s an incredible dancer as well. She’s also so sweet,” Miller said. Meanwhile, the Season 35 cast consists of reality TV stars, athletes, actors, and comedians, whom Miller called “a good bunch.” Besides Miller, Stiles, and Dewan, the cast includes Tatyana Ali, Taylor Hanson, Ezra French, Amber Glenn, Connor Wood, Sarah Jane Nader, Tyler Cameron, Giada DeLaurentiis, Harry Shum Jr., Conner Levitt, Guillermo Rodriguez, Maura Higgins, and Jackson Olson.

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Miller Also Earned Praise From Carl Radke

Source: MEGA Ciara Miller earned significant praise from her costar Carl Radke.

Meanwhile, Miller earned significant praise from her costar Carl Radke. Radke agreed that Miller's life, specifically her career, has only gone up, while speaking about her Dancing with the Stars debut. “I think she’s in the best place she has been in her career — just where she’s at, what she’s doing, the confidence level. And she’s got a great dancing partner. So all the energy is going her direction,” he told People.

Source: MEGA Ciara Miller was announced as a 'Dancing with the Stars' cast member for Season 35.