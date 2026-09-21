Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's Son Presley Dead at 27

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Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's son Presley has died at 27 years old. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Presley passed away on Sunday, September 20, at a rehab facility. An autopsy has yet to be completed, per TMZ.

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'Difficult and Painful Time'

Source: MEGA The family confirmed the sad news via their rep.

A rep for the couple confirmed the sad news to the outlet, saying, "The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time." Presley has spoken candidly about his mental health struggles over the years. In January 2019, he was arrested for a DUI. Later that year, he was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to complete a DUI program, as well as two days of community service.

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Inside Presley's Mental Health Issues

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber was open about his mental health struggles.

Last year, he spoke about the medications he's been on to help him manage everything. “I've had a lot of loss in many different forms recently,” he said in a video posted on Instagram on December 1. “That is not an excuse, but it's the reason — or part of — why I am where I'm at now.” At the time, the model said he was. taking valium and buprenorphine, a drug used to treat pain and opioid dependence. He also said he took Xanax “when the panic attacks are really, really bad." “Every psychiatrist I've had — and I've had, like, 15 — they're all like, ‘Here's 20 medications,’” he explained. “‘Take this if you feel like this, take this as needed.’ And I'm like, ‘No, don't give me that much leeway. I need some direction.’"

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Source: MEGA Presley said he also gave up alcohol in recent years.

Presley also shared that he gave up drinking in recent years, saying alcohol "no longer" served him. “I've grown up in Hollywood, and there's a lot of people around that I love to death,” he stated, “but right now, I try not to be around them.” “I'm hoping this reaches people in many ways so you feel like you're not alone, because that is how I feel most of the time,” he shared. “I have a feeling if I say all of this, a lot of people will at least know that there's someone else going through it.”

Source: MEGA The star is survived by his parents and sister Kaia Gerber.