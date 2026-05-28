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Cindy Crawford Reveals Health Condition She's Secretly Battled for 10 Years

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Source: MEGA;UNSPLASH

Cindy Crawford revealed that she sufferes from blepharoptosis, which causes droopy eyelids, in a new interview published Wednesday, May 27.

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May 28 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

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Cindy Crawford opened up about the health condition she has battled for 10 years in a new interview.

The former supermodel, 60, revealed that she suffers from blepharoptosis, which causes droopy eyelids.

“I remember probably 10 years ago, after I turned 50, when I would be doing early morning calls, they would be like, ‘Are you fine to start at 6:00?'” she told People in an interview published Wednesday, May 27.

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Cindy Crawford Detailed Eye Issues

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Photo of Cindy Crawford
Source: MEGA

The former supermodel, 60, relied on makeup tricks to combat the condition.

Crawford told the outlet that she would respond, "'I can get up whatever time you want, but my face doesn't wake up until 9:00, so just don't plan any closeups or anything.' I could see on camera that my eyes just weren't quite as perky as they once were.”

She remembered makeup artists doing her eye makeup "would have to pick up [my lids] to get the makeup in there,” she said.

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Photo of Cindy Crawford
Source: MEGA

Cindy Crawford partnered with Upneeq Prescription Eye Drops to help others.

Finding the solution took time.

“About two years ago, my dermatologist told me about Upneeq [eye drops] as something that could help your eyes just look a little bit more wide open and awake," she told People. "So I tried it. At first, I was only using it for shoots or when I really wanted to be on. But when I realized you can use it every day, I was like, ‘Why not?' It's [one of] those little things we can do to feel like the best version of ourselves. And, when women feel more confident, they present themselves in the world in a more confident way.”

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Cindy Crawford Found Confidence

Photo of Cindy Crawford
Source: MEGA

Cindy Crawford found that Upneeq helped her eyes look 'more wide open and awake.'

The product is earning praise.

"As we age, there's a phenomenon called acquired blepharoptosis, where the muscle that controls the upper eyelid gets weakened," dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman, who did not treat Crawford, told People. "In addition to the natural drop in the eyebrow positioning, this results in a smaller eye aperture or opening.”

According to the outlet, the treatment takes five minutes, and activates the muscle, which makes your eyes more visible for up to eight hours.

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Photo of Cindy Crawford
Source: MEGA

The Upneeq treatment takes five minutes and makes eyes more visible for eight hours.

"The thing I love about Upneeq is it's not a big commitment," Crawford told People. "You're not going under the knife."

Indeed, the eyes have it.

"Connection has always been about presence and confidence for me, and so much of that is communicated through the eyes," she said. "Upneeq allows me to continue to show up fully, just as I have throughout my career."

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