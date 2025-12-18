Citi Developers Introduces AMRA, a Wellness-Focused Community Embraced by Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson

Citi Developers describes AMRA as an integrated wellness resort, reflecting the intention to link design, daily practices, and community spaces in a way that feels cohesive. The development consists of three towers containing 820 fully serviced residences, and while the company has completed successful residential projects in the past, this marks a shift toward a more lifestyle-oriented approach.

AMRA is set within a rare Blue Carbon lagoon in Umm Al Quwain, a natural location that informs the tone of the entire project. The calm surrounding water and preserved landscape shape the experience before residents even step inside. This setting supports the development’s goal of creating an environment rooted in calm and clarity, two qualities that guide much of its planning.

Wellness has become a defining part of modern lifestyle conversations, shaping everything from travel choices to how people imagine their ideal home environment. Many are seeking places that support a quieter rhythm, clearer routines, and a better sense of balance. Citi Developers has introduced AMRA at a moment when these preferences are becoming increasingly common, and the project brings together residential living, hospitality service, and thoughtful wellness features in one coordinated setting. Among those drawn to the development are actors Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson, who have chosen to take part in its early story.

A number of international partners helped shape AMRA’s identity. Architectural and interior planning focused on the flow of space, the use of natural materials, and the integration of outdoor views. Operational and hospitality planning contributed to the systems that will support day-to-day experience at the resort. Curated art pieces introduced a cultural component through visual storytelling woven into communal spaces. Each partner plays a specific role in supporting the environment Citi Developers aims to create, one that is organized, consistent, and centred on wellbeing.

Westwick and Jackson serve as global ambassadors for AMRA, and both have purchased a four-bedroom residence at the development. Their involvement highlights how the project resonates with individuals who place importance on balanced living. Jackson has described AMRA’s vision as grounding, pointing to the sense of calm it aims to create, while Westwick has noted the attention to clarity and intentional design. Their participation connects the project to a broader cultural movement toward environments that allow people to slow down and establish routines that feel supportive rather than demanding.

The wellness offerings at AMRA reflect this intention. Rather than present isolated amenities, the development places emphasis on features that can become part of everyday living. Areas for yoga and Pilates are located near landscaped paths, and hydrotherapy and cryotherapy spaces sit alongside meditation decks overlooking garden areas. Dining programs will prioritise nutrient-focused and sustainably sourced ingredients, recognising that food can play a meaningful role in supporting daily wellbeing. These features create opportunities for residents to adopt steady routines that contribute to long-term balance.

Citi Developers has also taken a practical approach to planning. AMRA will use a resort-grade operational model, designed to maintain reliable service quality throughout the property. A 70,30 payment plan, extending three years beyond handover, offers a structured and predictable financial path for prospective residents. The project is scheduled for completion in Q4 2028.

AMRA arrives at a time when interest in wellness-focused environments continues to grow. People are increasingly looking for spaces that allow them to slow down, engage with nature, and establish everyday habits that support stability. By combining design, hospitality, and wellness in one location, Citi Developers presents a project shaped around these priorities.

With Westwick and Jackson’s involvement adding a personal dimension to the story, AMRA offers an example of how thoughtful planning and intentional environments can appeal to individuals seeking a calm and consistent approach to modern living.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice. If you are seeking medical advice, diagnosis or treatment, please consult a medical professional or healthcare provider.