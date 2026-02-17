Civil Rights Activist Jesse Jackson Dead at 84 After Health Woes: 'He Elevated Voices of the Voiceless'

Article continues below advertisement

Jesse Jackson — a beloved reverend and civil rights activist — has died at the age of 84. The renowned preacher's family announced his passing in a social media statement on Tuesday, February 17, revealing Jackson "died peacefully on Tuesday morning, surrounded by his family." While no cause of death has been confirmed at time of press, Jackson was previously diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2015. Roughly one decade later, Jackson received a revised diagnosis of progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) in 2025.

"His unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and human rights helped shape a global movement for freedom and dignity," the message from Jackson's family read. "A tireless change agent, he elevated the voices of the voiceless — from his Presidential campaigns in the 1980s to mobilizing millions to register to vote-leaving an indelible mark on history," the tribute continued. Jackson is survived by his wife, Jacqueline, and their children — Santita, Jesse Jr., Jonathan, Yusef and Jacqueline, as well as his daughter Ashley Jackson, whom he welcomed from an extramarital affair. He also leaves behind grandchildren.

"Our father was a servant leader — not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless and the overlooked around the world. We shared him with the world, and in return, the world became part of our extended family," the Jacksons expressed. "His unwavering belief in justice, equality and love uplifted millions, and we ask you to honor his memory by continuing the fight for the vales he lived by," the family concluded.

The statement noted "public observances will be held in Chicago," while specific details of "final arrangements for Reverend Jackson’s celebration of life services, including all public events, will be released by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition" — the late activist’s nonprofit organization. Tributes quickly poured in following news of Jackson's passing — including a message from President Donald Trump. "The Reverend Jesse Jackson is Dead at 84. I knew him well, long before becoming President. He was a good man, with lots of personality, grit, and 'street smarts,'" Trump wrote in a post shared to Truth Social on Tuesday morning. "He was very gregarious - Someone who truly loved people!"

