The Daily Checkout: The Classic Mascara Our Executive Editor Still Swears By

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to The Daily Checkout, a new, daily series where our editors share their favorite beauty and fashion products. From tried-and-true makeup staples to newly-tested items we already adore, we'll be breaking down what we love and why — for the sake of beauty itself.

Amid all the questionable makeup fads of the past several years — thick, blocky brows and using literally any household object to blend your foundation — sometimes it's better to stick with tried-and-true beauty classics, a sentiment OK!’s Executive Editor Jaclyn Roth knows too well.

For the past 15 years, Jaclyn has sworn by Covergirl’s Lash Blast Volume Mascara to give her perfect, volumized lashes.

“I’ve been using this probably since I was a teenager, which is wild,” she shares, noting that she first picked up the product on a drugstore run with her mother. “But it just goes on so easily and it really accentuates the lashes.”

On the off chance that the product’s name doesn't ring a bell, its packaging will. Encased in a sloped, cylindrical orange tube, Lash Blast Volume Mascara has served as a drugstore beauty must-have for decades now. But it seems there’s good reason for its enduring appeal — its infallible quality.

“I feel like it’s just so easy and reputable,” she says of the product's impressive legacy as an affordable must-have. “The fact that it’s not gone anywhere, the fact that they’re still selling it after all these years, obviously people love it and are loyal to it.”

But beyond its reputation, Jaclyn says the product lives up to yet another standard — Covergirl’s storied track record of creating affordable, quality beauty products.

“Easy, Breezy Beautiful, I really always feel great when I wear it,” she jokes.

​​Keep scrolling to shop this OK! skincare must-have for yourself — you can thank us later!